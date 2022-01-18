Overwatch 2 is planned to release on PC and a number of games consoles, but is the hero-based shooter going to be available on PlayStation?

Overwatch continues to prove incredibly popular amongst the FPS community, which is partly down to its colorful cast of characters and team-based gameplay. While players continue to enjoy the original, many fans will be looking forward to the game’s sequel – Overwatch 2.

This highly anticipated title has made a number of adjustments, bringing with it new hero designs and game modes. Despite being announced back at Blizzcon in 2019, details surrounding Overwatch 2 have been rather sparse.

Fortunately, we do have details on the platforms that it will be launching on. Aside from the usual PC release, PlayStation users will likely be wondering whether Overwatch 2 will be coming to both PS4 and PS5. Well, we have all the answers.

Advertisement

Contents

Will Overwatch 2 be on PlayStation?

Just like the original game, Overwatch 2 will be available on both PS4 and PS5 consoles. This means players on both PlayStation platforms will be able to enjoy all the new and existing content in Blizzard’s FPS title.

Overwatch 2 is also currently planned to release on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Whether crossplay between these platforms will be possible remains to be seen, but for now, Overwatch 2 will be playable on all current consoles and PC.

Microsoft Activision Blizzard buyout and Overwatch 2

While Microsoft’s recent purchase of Activision Blizzard shocked many people, there is currently no indication that this move will impact Overwatch 2. In fact, it seems that the title is still planned for release on PlayStation and Switch consoles.

Advertisement

Read More: Overwatch comic book character could be new hero game needs

Microsoft made the following statement: “Today, Microsoft Corp. announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc., a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher.

“This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse.”

So, there you have it, everything we know about Overwatch 2 and its release on PlayStation consoles.

For more information regarding all things Overwatch, make sure to check out our guides:

How many people play Overwatch? Player count tracker | Is Overwatch crossplay? | Overwatch 2 release hub | Overwatch voice actors for all characters