Overwatch 2 April 26 PVP beta full patch notes

The Overwatch 2 PVP beta kicked off on April 26, and to detail all the new changes Blizzard released the official patch notes as well.

A laundry list of changes, they detail everything from Tank changes, to the new scoreboard, all of the fresh maps, and everything in between. Let’s get right into them.

Besides the hero changes and new maps, one of the biggest changes for the Overwatch 2 beta is the addition of an actual match scoreboard, instead of the arbitrary medal system.

There are a ton of notes to get through, so let’s not waste anymore time. Here are the Overwatch 2 PVP beta day one patch notes:

OVERWATCH 2 PVP BETA PATCH NOTES – APRIL 26, 2022

NEW FEATURES

New Game Mode – Push

Push is a new game mode available on two brand-new maps: Toronto and Rome. Gameplay unfolds with two opposing teams fighting over control of a single shared objective, the Treadweather TS-1 Large Utility Robot, that starts in the middle of the map.

Each team fights to take control of TS-1 as they would a payload: by having teammates located next to TS-1 with no enemies nearby. When a team takes control of TS-1, it slowly pushes their team’s barricade towards the opposing team’s start location along the predetermined path. If TS-1 and the barricade reach the goal at the end of the path, then the team controlling TS-1 wins the game.

When the opposing team takes control of TS-1, it leaves the first team’s barricade in place and reverses its direction. TS-1 then quickly moves back along the path until it reaches the opposing team’s barricade, which then pushes towards the first team’s spawn.

Midway between TS-1’s starting location and each team’s end goal, there is a forward checkpoint objective along the path. When TS-1 pushes a team’s barricade to their forward checkpoint, that team activates a closer respawn location. This respawn location deactivates if the other team retakes control of TS-1, then moves TS-1 to a point on the path before the forward checkpoint.

Players have 8 minutes to push their team’s barricade to the end goal and win. If neither team’s barricade reaches its end goal after 8 minutes, then the team who pushed their barricade the farthest distance AND has control of TS-1 wins. The game enters overtime if control of TS-1 is contested, or the team who currently has control of TS-1 does not have the farthest distance pushed. Overtime ends when the team with TS-1 loses control of it, or when the team with control of TS-1 pushes their barricade to a distance exceeding the opposition’s.

Assault Maps Being Removed

With the addition of the Push game mode and its new maps to Overwatch, we’ve decided to remove all the maps using the Assault game mode from both the Quick Play and Competitive map rotations. After examining all our maps and game modes, we noted that the Assault game mode has always been a source of discontent for many members of our community. We believe many of the issues for the Assault maps could only be solved by making major changes to the game mode and major reworks to the maps, resulting in complete level rebuilds. We’ve shifted our focus to create maps in exciting new locations across the world such as Toronto and Rome.

Although Assault maps will no longer be in standard rotations, all Assault maps (Hanamura, Temple of Anubis, Volskaya, Paris, and Horizon Lunar Colony) will still be available for use in custom games and the workshop. We’ll also look for future opportunities to bring them back into Quick and Competitive map rotations, as well as special events and arcade game modes.

5v5 PVP

For the Quick Play and Competitive Role Queue modes, the team composition now consists of 1 Tank, 2 Support, and 2 Damage heroes. For Quick Play Classic, Open Role Queue, and arcade modes such as CTF or Mystery Heroes, the number of players on a team is now 5 instead of 6. With one fewer player on each side, individual contribution means more to the overall success of the team. Fewer players on the map also changes gameplay in a host of positive and sometimes subtle ways. Players have more space to spread out, and the battlefield is easier to understand with fewer visual effects and sounds happening around you.

The removal of one Tank hero in restricted role queues has allowed us to rework all our Tank heroes to be even more impactful and fun to play. This change increases gameplay clarity for all hero roles, and makes matches play more fluidly.

Tab Score Board

We’re making a large change to the Scoreboard screen by displaying key statistics in real time for all the players in the game, including eliminations and deaths. They’ll be presented in a new layout that mirrors other competitive games and sports. This new layout should provide players with an overall more accurate view of the game.

As a result of this change, we are retiring the Fire and Medal systems. Both systems are no longer as necessary with the new Scoreboard providing a more accurate and easier to read view of each player’s performance-related data. We do plan on revisiting the Fire system in the future, as it can provide excitement and positive feedback around awesome plays made by you or your teammates.

These changes are a work in progress, and we are looking forward to hearing what the community thinks about these updates!

SOUND

Weapon Sound Updates

New weapon fire audio for all heroes.

Environmental Audio Updates

New “Convolution Reverb” System – more realistic environments

3D Reverb – can hear the environment your enemies are shooting in, giving more gameplay information

Weapon and Explosion Tails -decaying of weapons and explosions now reflect the environment in which they occur

Debris Updates – a more complete pass to have weapon impacts and explosions react to the surface that they impact

Whiz-by Updates – new bullet pass by audio for ballistic weapons

Speed of sound adjustments for very long-range impacts and explosions

UI Sound Updates

Added a “Kill Stinger” sound for final blows

Added a “Teammate Down” sound to help you know when you lose a teammate in battle

Get Hits

Performed a consistency pass across all damage sounds

Added different impact sound for different types of health (regular, armor, shields, overhealth)

Sound Options

Teammate and Enemy Eliminated optional sounds

There are two new settings in the sound options to turn on sound when a teammate or an enemy are eliminated

Unit Impacts

We have added unit impact sounds that now corelate with the type of health pool you are impacting – for example you will get armor impact sounds on Reinhardt until his armor is depleted, and flesh impact sounds when in his default health pool. This is true of all heroes regardless of what material type they are made of.

FEATURES

Ping System

This highly requested feature is finally making its debut in Overwatch! Bound to middle mouse, G, and D-pad left by default, the Ping System arrives with a suite of new communications options. Ping allows players to place waypoints anywhere in the world to strategize with their allies or suggest which enemy heroes to attack. Tapping the Ping button will fire a contextual Ping that highlights a location, marks enemies, confirms allied Pings, objective Pings, or even tells injured allies to group up with you if you’re playing Support! Pressing and holding the Ping button opens the Ping Wheel, where you can select from a variety of pings that can be placed in the world or on your hero. Double-tapping the Ping button places a Warning ping, for when you can’t see an enemy hero but want to let your team know about potential danger. Many of the Ping System’s parameters can be modified in Options>Controls. Please share your feedback about the Ping System and any improvements you’d like to see in the future! We will continue to adjust the Ping System as we progress throughout testing, but here are some current work in progress elements:

Enemy hero ping icons are using temporary art

Controller support is in progress

There are text-to-speech placeholders for some pings while we finish the recording process

Localization is only partially complete for a few languages.

Heads-up Display (HUD)

Visual updates to some Hero HUD items and in-game HUD elements

Some elements of the HUD have not been addressed yet

MAPS

Control

Ilios

(NEW) Evening Lighting

Lijiang Tower

(NEW) Dawn Lighting

Oasis

(NEW) Night Lighting

Escort

(NEW) Circuit royal

Circuit royal, the stunning future playground of the mega-rich, is Overwatch’s brand-new Escort map. Protect the payload as you battle up the gilded promenade through the marble archways of luxurious Monte Carlo towards the majestic Hotel Arche.

Dorado

(NEW) Evening Lighting

Route 66

(NEW) Night Lighting

Hybrid

(NEW) Midtown

Midtown, New York City, the site of some of the fiercest fighting in the Omnic Crisis, and our newest Hybrid map! Drive your enemies back through the shadows of skyscrapers. Then, lay claim to the payload and escort it through the thriving heart of Manhattan to its destination in historic Grand Central.

(NEW) Evening Lighting

Push

(New) New Queen Street

New Queen Street, in post-reconstruction Toronto, is one of our new Push maps! Fight for control of your robotic ally as the snowflakes and maple leaves fall and explore this picturesque cultural hub where omnics and humans live together in harmony.

(New) Colosseo

Colosseo, the pride of Rome, is our second new Push map! Face your foes in the streets and piazzas outside the legendary arena, battling for command over your robotic ally. Rise to glory in the Eternal City… or fall, forgotten, into history.

Heroes

Role Passives

Tank

30% knockback resistance.

30% lower Ultimate generation from damage taken and healing taken

Damage

10% faster movement speed

Support

Regenerate 15 health-per-second after 1 second without being damaged

Health Changes

Temporary Shield and Armor health pools have been combined into Overhealth, with no special attributes

Overhealth no longer provides Ultimate charge when damaged

Base Armor health pools reduce incoming damage by 30%

Base Armor longer mitigates damage by the previous flat amount of -5 damage per hit

Armor damage reduction now applies equally to all sources including damage over time effects and beams

“Phase” Effect Changes

Phase effects no longer clear the Zarya Graviton Surge or Sigma Gravitic Flux movement restriction effects E.g., Reaper can still use Wraith Form while in Graviton Surge to prevent damage but can’t walk out of it

Mei Cryo-Freeze no longer removes Sigma’s Gravitic Flux effect

Sombra Hack effect is now removed by phase effects

TANK

Doomfist

Moved from Damage to Tank role

Base health increased from 250 to 450

Rising Uppercut

Ability removed

Hand Cannon

Damage reduced from 6 to 5 per pellet

Ammo regeneration rate increased from once every 0.65 seconds to 0.4 seconds

Rocket Punch

Impact damage range reduced from 50 – 100 to 15-30

Wall slam damage range reduced from 50-150 to 20 – 40 damage

Maximum charge uptime reduced from 1.4 to 1.0 seconds

Impacting a target now causes a secondary larger cone area check to grab extra targets to potentially knock them back as well

Power Block

New Ability 2

Enter a blocking stance, reducing damage taken from the front by 90%

Blocking at least 100 damage causes Doomfist’s gauntlet to become supercharged, empowering the next Rocket Punch in the following ways: Increases damage by 50% Travels 50% faster and further The area-of-effect blast that knocks back additional targets is twice as large Targets impacting a wall will be stunned for an additional 0.5 to 1.0 seconds, depending on charge amount



Seismic Slam

Moved from Ability 2 to Ability 1

Now launches Doomfist into the air in the direction the player is aiming

Creates a wide arc shockwave upon landing, dealing 50 damage and slowing enemy movement speed by 30%

No longer has different behavior between being activated in the air or on the ground

No longer pulls in enemies

Can be canceled by pressing the ability key again

Meteor Strike

Damage range reduced from 15 -200 to 15-100

Impact damage at the center 1 meter radius unchanged from 300 damage

Knockback removed

Now additionally slows the movement speed of all enemies hit by 50% for 2 seconds

Cast time reduced from 1.0 to 0.5 seconds

D.Va

Base health increased from 300 to 450

Base armor reduced from 300 to 200

Fusion Cannons

Primary Fire movement penalty reduced from 50% to 40%

Weapon spread reduced from 4 to 3.5

Orisa

Thanks to years of combat and Efi Oladele’s tireless work, Orisa’s mind and abilities have evolved. She has fully grown into her role as the defender of Numbani.

Base armor increased from 200 to 250

Base health increased from 200 to 250

Augmented Fusion Driver

New primary fire

Now rapidly fires 10 plasma projectiles per second

Projectiles start out large and shrink as they travel

Damage starts at 10.5 and scales down to 4 damage over 35 meters

Uses a heat mechanic instead of ammo Firing the weapon increases heat, and it cools down while not firing If the weapon overheats, a forced release of heat prevents the weapon from being fired for 3 seconds



Energy Javelin

New ability

Orisa throws a spear forward, impacting the first enemy in its path

Deals 80 damage

Stuns enemies for 0.2 seconds and knocks them back 6 meters

If the enemy collides with a wall while being knocked back, they take 40 more damage and are stunned an additional 0.3 seconds

Fortify

Now slows Orisa’s movement speed by 20% while active

Now provides 125 extra health while active

Reduces heat generation from Orisa’s weapon by 50% while active

Duration increased from 4 to 4.5 seconds

Javelin Spin

New ability

Orisa rapidly spins a spear for 1.75 seconds, destroying incoming projectiles

Increases forward movement speed by 60% while active and by 20% for two seconds after the spinning ends

Rapidly damages enemies in her path, dealing up to 90 damage and constantly knocking them back

Terra Surge (Ultimate)

New Ultimate

Orisa pulls in nearby enemies and becomes fortified, charging up an area-of-effect attack over four seconds. Releasing the charge deals up to 225 damage based on how long it was channeled

While charging, it deals minor damage over time and slows nearby enemy movement speed by 30%

Reinhardt

Base armor increased from 200 to 300

Base health increased from 300 to 350

Steadfast (Passive)

Replaced by Tank role passive

Barrier Field

Health reduced from 1600 to 1200

Regeneration rate reduced from 200 to 144 health per second

Charge

Steering turn rate increased by 50%

Can now be manually cancelled

Charge Pin wall impact damage reduced from 300 to 225

Cooldown from 10 to 8 seconds

Fire Strike

Now has two charges

Damage reduced from 100 to 90

Roadhog

Base health increased from 600 to 700

Take a Breather

Total healing increased from 300 to 350 health

Sigma

Base shields increased from 100 to 200

Accretion

Damage increased from 70 to 100

Experimental Barrier

Barrier regeneration rate reduced from 120 to 100

Winston

Base armor increased from 150 to 200

Tesla Cannon Secondary Fire

New ability

Hold secondary fire to charge, release to fire a 30-meter range jolt of electricity

Deals up to 50 damage

Costs up to 20 ammo

Barrier Projector

Barrier Projector health increased from 650 to 800

Barrier Projector duration reduced from 9 to 8 seconds

Cooldown reduced from 13 to 12 seconds

Primal Rage (Ultimate)

Ultimate cost increased by 10%

Wrecking Ball

Base armor increased from 100 to 150

Base health increased from 500 to 550

Adaptive Shield

Radius increased from 8 to 10 meters

Health gained per target increased from 75 to 100 health

Zarya

Base health increased from 200 to 250

Base shields increased from 200 to 225

Particle Barrier and Projected Barrier

Now each have a 10 second cooldown on a shared two-charge system

Cooldown now begins immediately on ability use instead of when the barrier has expired

Barrier’s duration increased from 2 to 2.5 seconds

Projected Barrier targets cannot be targeted again by the ability for 2 seconds

Energy (Passive)

Energy degeneration increased from 1.8 to 2.2 per second

Damage Changes

Ashe

B.O.B. (Ultimate)

B.O.B. base health reduced from 1200 to 1000

Bastion

Configuration: Tank (Ultimate), Ironclad passive and Self-Repair removed

Configuration: Recon

Weapon damage increased from 20 to 25

Fire rate reduced from 8 to 5 shots per second

Weapon spread removed

Ammo reduced from 35 to 25

Configuration: Assault

Renamed from Configuration: Sentry

Bastion is now able to move in this form at 35% reduced movement speed

Now has a 6-second duration and 12-second cooldown

Now has infinite ammo for its duration

Weapon spread is now a constant 2 degrees and no longer becomes more accurate as you fire

Damage reduced from 15 to 12

A-36 Tactical Grenade

New ability

Launches a grenade that can bounce off walls but sticks to players or the ground. It explodes after a short delay, dealing up to 130 damage

Configuration: Artillery (Ultimate)

New Ultimate

Locks Bastion into place to fire up to 3 long range artillery shells

These shells deal high damage in a large area, but the damage falloff is significant

The targeting works similarly to Doomfist’s Meteor Strike ultimate, but you can click 3 times to launch projectiles

The projectiles come straight down from the air at the targeted locations, but they are projectiles in every other sense and can be blocked or destroyed by abilities

Cassidy

Flashbang removed

Peacekeeper

Secondary fire “Fan the Hammer” fire rate increased by around 7.5%

Magnetic Grenade

New ability

Throws a grenade that can stick to enemies

Automatically homes in on an enemy close to the reticle when thrown within 10 meters of the target and can chase up to 13 meters

Deals 131 damage split between: 1 impact damage, 65 explosion damage, and an additional 65 damage to the stuck target at the time of detonation

Deadeye (Ultimate)

Now grants 40% damage reduction while channeling the Ultimate

Damage now builds at 130 damage-per-second for the first 2 seconds and then at 260 damage-per-second for the remaining duration. (This was originally 100 DPS for 0.8 seconds, then 275 DPS for 0.7 seconds, and finally 550 DPS for the remaining duration)

Maximum duration increased from 6 to 7 seconds

Ultimate cost increased by 10%

Echo

Focusing Beam

Maximum damage-per-second reduced from 200 to 175

Duplicate (Ultimate)

Echo copies the target’s combined health value including health, armor, and shields up to total of 300 health (a duplicated Tracer will have 150 health and a Reinhardt will have 300 health)

Hanzo

Storm Arrows

Damage reduced from 70 to 65

Junkrat

Steel Trap

No longer prevents all movement for its target

Now slows its target by 65% until they reach its max chain length, then it breaks

Still prevents movement abilities from being activated

Damage increased from 80 to 100

Projectile speed increased from 10 to 17

Mei

Endothermic Blaster

Freeze stun removed

Now immediately slows targets by a constant 50% instead of building up over time

Slow duration reduced from 1.0 to 0.5 seconds

Damage-per-second increased from 55 to 100

Ammo increased from 120 to 150

Cryo-Freeze

No longer removes Sigma Gravitic Flux effect

Ice Wall

Pillar health reduced from 400 to 250

Range reduced from 35 to 20 meters

Blizzard (Ultimate)

Ultimate cost increased by 15%

Reaper

Hellfire Shotguns

Damage per pellet reduced from 6 to 5.4

Spread increased from 6 to 8

Sojourn

Railgun

Rapid firing projectiles that generate energy on hit

Railgun Alt Fire

High-impact shot that consumes stored energy

Disruptor Shot

Launch an energy burst that snares and deals damage to enemies within it

Power Slide

Ground slide that can cancel into a high jump

Overclock (Ultimate)

Railgun energy auto-charges for a short duration and shots pierce enemies

Sombra

Machine Pistol

Damage reduced from 8 to 7

Spread reduced by 10%

Hack

Cooldown reduced from 8 to 4 seconds

Cooldown is no longer reduced when hacking health packs

Cast time increased from 0.65 to 0.85 seconds

Health pack hack duration reduced from 60 to 30 seconds

Ability lock duration reduced from 5 to 1 second

Now reveals hacked enemies through walls to Sombra’s team for 8 seconds

Interrupting Hack during the channel time now incurs the full cooldown

Stun duration on Bob reduced from 5 to 2 seconds

Now destroys Baptiste’s Immortality Field when it is hacked

Stealth

Fade-in time reduced by 50%

Enemy detection radius increased from 2 to 4 meters

Can now use Hack during Stealth without ending the Stealth ability, but is revealed to enemies while hacking and for 0.75 seconds after hacking

Passive: Opportunist

Damage dealt to hacked targets is now increased by 40%

EMP (Ultimate)

In addition to hacking them, now also deals 40% of current health as damage to enemies

No longer deals additional damage to base shield health pools but still deals massive damage to barriers

Tracer

Pulse Pistols

Damage reduced from 6 to 5

Widowmaker

Base health increased from 175 to 200

Support Changes

Ana

Sleep Dart

Cooldown increased from 12 to 15 seconds

Baptiste

Biotic Launcher

Primary fire minimum falloff range reduced from 25 to 20 meters

Regenerative Burst

Total healing increased from 75 to 100 health

Brigitte

Shield Bash

No longer stuns enemies

Cooldown reduced from 7 to 5 seconds

Distance travelled increased from 7 to 12 meters

Movement is no longer stopped when impacting barriers

Damage increased from 1 to 50

Inspire

Now also triggers from Shield Bash damage

Lucio

Sound Barrier (Ultimate)

Ultimate cost reduced 12%

Mercy

Regeneration