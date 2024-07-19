Overwatch 2 players instantly crash servers trying to play new support hero Juno early

Juno, Overwatch 2’s latest support hero, went live on July 19 as part of a free preview, but players were unable to try her out as the servers instantly crashed.

Overwatch 2 has been allowing players to test out new heroes early ever since the reveal of Mauga back at BlizzCon 2023. This allows Blizzard to use the data for subsequent balancing before an official release.

Juno, who was codenamed Space Ranger prior to her debut, is the latest to get the free preview treatment, but players were baffled after logging into the game only to be greeted by nonstop server issues.

Across social media, fans shared their frustration with not being able to get into games, let alone even try out the new support.

While Overwatch 2 and its Game Director Aaron Keller posted about the new hero being live, fans replied with remarks about how they couldn’t log in.

“I’m trying to enter the game for 15 min,” one player complained and posted a screenshot of their game being stuck in queue.

“Yeah, she’s super fun,” another sarcastically said with a photo of their game kicking them from the server.

“Juno renamed Crowdstrike,” someone else joked, referencing the widespread blue screen of death issue affecting internet users.

Of course, players who managed to get into the game still need to queue up as support and be lucky enough to be able to select her, so there are quite a few challenges fans will need to overcome.

Luckily, the issues seem to have been resolved. Game Director Aaron Keller updated fans on X. “We’re seeing disconnects caused by a large number of logins. The team is aware and are working to resolve the issue,” he said before sharing more info minutes later.

“These issues should be mostly resolved. Let us know if you see any more disconnects.”

Given the early wave of players flocking to the game, it seems like Juno is already proving to be a popular pick, though it’s still too early to say just how she’ll fit into the meta in Season 12.