xQc finds secret route in Overwatch 2’s new Colosseo push map

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been busy playing the Overwatch 2 beta, but the streamer has already found a lethal flanking route on the game’s new Colosseo map.

The Overwatch 2 beta is in full swing, giving players the chance to delve into all the new character changes and mechanics. While the game’s hero updates may have taken the spotlight, fans have also been able to check out Colosseo – a new Push map that is available in the beta.

Set in Rome, Colosseo features plenty of sunshine and ancient buildings. The map itself is fairly small, but there are numerous shops and sidestreets that players can enter. This makes the fighting incredibly fierce, with both teams vying for control of the mechanized robot.

However, popular streamer xQc has discovered a secret flank route that players can use to get an edge over their opponents.

xQc discovers deadly Overwatch 2 flank route on Colosseo map

During his recent stream of the Overwatch 2 beta, xQc found himself playing one of the game’s upcoming Push maps. Colosseo features very narrow streets and plenty of building that players can use to flank their foes.

However, after picking Mercy the streamer quickly discovered a sneaky route that enabled him to get behind the enemy team. After his team was eliminated, xQc decided to duck out of the fight to avoid a pointless death.

Instead of going back to his team, he decided to jump off the map in an attempt to get around his foes. While it looked like xQc would simply die from the fall, the content creator found that he was able to walk along the outside section of the wall.

“What the f**k,” yelled the streamer as he came to the realization that he had discovered a secret route. “I just slid across the whole map and saved myself from dying. That was insane!” It was clear xQc was surprised by his discovery, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see more sneaky routes like these discovered during the game’s beta.