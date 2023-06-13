Overwatch 2 accidentally adds ‘experimental’ Genji changes in Season 5 patch

The Overwatch 2 devs have confirmed that they mistakenly added an experimental Genji buff to the Season 5 patch, but have decided to keep it in.

The huge OW2 Season 5 patch saw loads of changes to many heroes, but players were quick to spot an undocumented Genji buff when they booted up the game.

While characters such as Roadhog, Mei, Cassidy and Lifeweaver all got revamped in the update, one particular cyborg ninja also received some treatment from Blizzard.

As it turns out, the OW devs have been working on some upgrades to Genji and despite the buffs not intended to make it in, one managed to slip through the cracks.

Overwatch 2 devs keeping unintended Genji buff

In a post on Twitter, Twitch streamer ‘Somjuu’ uploaded a video showing off the Genji buff in action, remarking how the DPS hero’s ammo increased to 30.

After the streamer urged the devs to keep the buff, Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson responded with some context and good news.

“We were experimenting with some other Genji changes for Season 5 and the ammo increase was included in that list,” he revealed. “Missed it in some of the reverts, but… We are keeping it in.”

It’s not clear what other Genji changes the team was working on, but this is great for those who main the hero, as it means you’ll have to reload less often, which means doing more damage and building Dragon Blade quicker.

Only time will tell how much of an impact these changes will have in the new Season 5 meta and if these buffs will make Genji a prominent figure going into the mid-season update and the Team Queue ranked mode.