Sneaky Zenyatta trick on Overwatch’s Ilios is perfect for scoring surprise kills

Overwatch’s Zenyatta can be just as lethal as any DPS, and this cheeky spot on the sunbathed streets of Ilios is perfect for netting some kills.

Zenyatta is a pretty polarizing hero: you either love him, or you hate him. Why? Because, despite being a support character, he can one-shot your squishy DPS teammates with the click of a button.

To make things even worse, players have been using an amazing move from late Philadelphia Fusion support, Alarm, to avoid being knocked off the map.

If you’re looking to add a few more tricks to your Zenyatta arsenal, though, one fan has just the sneaky play for you.

Zenyatta spot demolishes enemies on Overwatch’s Ilios

Hoping to paint the porcelain streets of Ilios’ Lighthouse location a deep, blood red, one player has channeled their inner ML7 to wipe out some unsuspecting enemies.

As their teammates tear through the streets of this quaint little village to get to the point, this Zen player has a different idea. Bearing right, they work their way over to the veranda location that juts out into the sea, giving them a perfect view of the base of the iconic lighthouse.

From here, they lie in wait until their enemy crosses through the archway, casting out their Orb Volley to take down the enemy Tracer in one hit.

Retreating back into the nearby house, they net the surprise kill and get away without scratching that Omnic armor.

It turns out that this insane kill even shocked the player themselves, as they write that “I was more shocked than the Tracer who died to this was.”

“ML7 is great,” writes another fan, complimenting the YouTube star that concocted the idea in the first place. “Thanks for the vid, I will def try this spot!”

So, next time you’re on Ilios be sure to check every little corner. You never know, there may be a Zenyatta hell-bent on taking you down lurking in the shadows.