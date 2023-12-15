Overwatch 2 pro reveals Lifeweaver trick that makes healing even more powerful

Overwatch 2 streamer and former OWL pro Kyle ‘Rakattack’ Rakauskas has unveiled a special Lifeweaver trick that makes the support hero’s healing even better.

Lifeweaver may have been one of the most lackluster heroes ever on release, but the Thai support has become a strong addition to the roster thanks to a series of significant buffs.

Despite lacking in the damage department, Lifeweaver’s immense healing and defensive tools have carved out a role for him, and his healing capabilities just got even better.

During a Twitch stream, Rakattack showed off an easy trick with Lifeweaver that overrides one of his biggest weaknesses and allows him to heal up allies that should surely be eliminated by foes.

Simple OW2 Lifeweaver trick makes his healing even better

While attacking on King’s Row, Rakattack’s team was being harassed by an enemy Winston who jumped in to finish off targets hit by a Sombra EMP.

In the heat of battle, the Winston placed a barrier as he zapped Rakattack’s Soldier 76 ally, but the former Overwatch League pro showed off a trick to completely override the barrier.

Barriers can prevent healing from reaching allies, making heroes like Winston effective at denying heals from reaching targets, making them much more vulnerable.

However, Rakattack showed that by flicking before firing a Healing Blossom, you can bypass the Winston bubble by going over it and still apply the healing to teammates.

“It’s kind of niche, but with monkey specifically, you can flick over his bubble like that,” the streamer explained.

Whether or not this trick is something the devs intended is unknown, so we’ll have to see if they patch it out in a future update. That said, for now, it’s definitely a tool that players may want to consider adding to their repertoire.

