Overwatch community pays respects to Alarm following tragic passing

The Overwatch community is mourning South Korean Overwatch League star Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo after Philadelphia Fusion confirmed the 20-year-old had suddenly passed away on November 7.

Competitive Overwatch veteran Alarm tragically passed away on November 7. The South Korean professional was just 20 years old.

OWL organization Philadelphia Fusion revealed the news in a shocking social media post on the same day. “We are devastated and heartbroken to hear about Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo’s passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as we mourn this tragic loss.”

The young Overwatch star was best known for his sharp aim and flashy plays in the Flex Support role. No further details have emerged regarding his passing, and Alarm’s family and the Fusion franchise have asked for privacy.

Having competed at the highest level since the very first season of APEX in 2016, Alarm was among the most experienced players in the world.

After more than a year of grinding through the path to pro with Fusion University, Alarm made his OWL debut in 2020 as part of the parent organization Philadelphia Fusion. He was crowned Rookie of the Year for his efforts in his very first season.

Together the team went on to accomplish back-to-back top-eight finishes in the 2020 and 2021 OWL playoffs.

“Absolutely tragic news,” OWL host Reinforce said. “Taken from this world way too young. Alarm will be remembered as someone who truly excelled at what he did and brought so much joy to people all around the world.”

Unbelievable. Absolutely tragic news. Taken from this world way too young. ❤️ Alarm will be remembered as someone who truly excelled at what he did and brought so much joy to people all around the world. May he rest in peace. My thoughts go out to his family at this time. https://t.co/85m7yxG7HV — Jonathan Larsson (@Reinforce) November 8, 2021

“Out of everyone I have met throughout my life, Alarm was one of the nicest and kindest people I encountered,” his former Contenders Support Duo Elk chimed in. “It’s very rare you can know someone for years and only have positive memories and experiences with them.”

“Words can’t describe how much we will miss you,” Fusion President Tucker Roberts added. “You are such an amazing teammate and thoughtful young man.”

I hope everyone can remember alarm as an amazing person and teammate who would always strive to be a positive force wherever he was. My condolences to everyone whos impacted by his passing. 2/2 — Elk (@elk) November 8, 2021

“What a tragedy,” one fan said on Reddit. “Such a shame to see such a young lad with a promising future pass.”

“Struggling to process this,” another fan replied on Twitter. “Alarm was truly one of the greats and this is such a bolt from the blue. I hope his family and friends find peace.”

From his time on stage under the Lunatic-Hai banners to his time excelling in North America, there’s no doubt Alarm inspired countless fans around the world.