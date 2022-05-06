Possible Overwatch 2 leak gives players first look at new Junker Queen hero

An Overwatch 2 leak purporting to show off abilities for an upcoming hero, The Junker Queen, may have included the first look at the long-awaited character.

The Junker Queen has been a fan favorite Overwatch character ever since she was first introduced in the Junker Town map. While fans have yet to see her in action, she’s already had loads of fan art and concepts designed around her.

With the Overwatch 2 beta in full swing and fans eager for another new hero to release after Sojourn, fans have turned their attention to an older leak from before the beta came out, detailing the upcoming hero’s abilities.

Amusingly, it turns out, when adjusting the hue on the leaked images, players have been able to make out her design, adding more credibility to them.

Leaked Overwatch 2 images may have revealed The Junker Queen

As Dexerto first reported back on April 5, former Overwatch League coach Félix ‘Féfé’ Münch showed off images sent to him showcasing the upcoming hero’s abilities.

Once the Overwatch 2 beta was released, players noticed that hero ability icons now line up with their character model in the hero select screen.

Redditor ‘Stuck-In-Orbit’ pointed out that by adjusting the hue in the original leaked images, it’s possible to make out the Junker Queen’s model showcasing blue hair, red eyes, and lips.

“Changing the hues on the abilities icon from the leak and lining them up allows us to make out the Junker Queen model really well,” the user wrote. “We can see her forehead + punk like spikes + hairline under the ult icon, her eyes under the battle cry icon and her grinning mouth (with a scar just above) under the carnage icon.”

This lines up with what we know about the hero’s appearance based on sprays, origin story videos, and in-game assets.

While this new discovery doesn’t reveal too much new information, it does add some major legitimacy to the previous leak and seems to indicate that The Junker Queen is quite far in development.

New tank and support heroes are on the way in future Overwatch 2 betas, and it seems increasingly likely that The Junker Queen will be arriving very soon.

The only question is: will she be a support or a tank? We might not have long to find out.