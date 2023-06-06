Overwatch 2 devs reveal changes to “overpowered” Junker Queen

Overwatch 2 devs have made some changes to Junker Queen following the Hero becoming too “overpowered” in matches.

On May 9, 2023, a mid-season patch nerfed Ana and buffed Junker Queen, among other changes. The update increased the damage of the Tank’s Fusion Driver from 12 to 13. Also, Junker Queen’s Concussion Mine impact jumped to 110 maximum damage.

Following the Season 4 patch, Overwatch 2 players became concerned about Junker Queen’s’ “gigabuff.” Consequently, users noticed how the Tank could quickly dominate matches.

Now, the Overwatch 2 devs have adjusted Junker Queen’s abilities ahead of Season 5’s release date in hopes of walking back some of her buffs without shutting her out of viability.

Overwatch 2 devs alter Junker Queen’s Commanding Shout

In an Overwatch 2 Director’s Take, the developers discussed Junker Queen’s increased win rate and transition to one of the most frequently picked Tanks. The Overwatch team also revealed their planned Junker Queen changes for Season 5.

“One of the big changes that we made was to increase the healing received from her passive,” an Overwatch 2 dev said. “We like this addition to her playstyle, but it makes Queen too survivable, so we’ll be reducing the health she receives from Commanding Shout from 200 to 150 to compensate.”

Additionally, the game will increase the cost of Junker Queen’s ult “since she is getting it at a faster rate than before the midseason changes.”

Aside from Junker Queen, the Overwatch 2 devs addressed Lifeweaver’s capability in matches. While specific buffs remain unknown, they talked about improving the healer’s healing and damage output, a heal on Life Grip, a smaller hitbox, and more “quality-of-life changes” to the Petal Platform.

In the meantime, check out our article for more information about Overwatch 2’s Season 5 ahead of its June 13, 2023, launch date.