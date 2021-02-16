Is Junker Queen coming to Overwatch 2? Rumors, lore, abilities

Despite Overwatch 2 being delayed until 2022, fans are still desperate for any glimpses of new characters. One of these is the Junker Queen, who is speculated to be making an appearance in Blizzard’s FPS’ sequel.

If there’s one thing that Overwatch fans want to see it’s new characters. After Echo was confirmed as the last hero that will be joining the merry band of misfits in the original title, fans were excited to finally get their hands on some new characters in Overwatch 2.

With the game being delayed, however, and characters such as Sojourn seeming pretty far away, fans have pushed Blizzard to introduce one fan-favorite character into the fray.

This is the Junket Queen, whose likeness appears in posters on the Junkertown map and in Wrecking Ball’s origin story. Here’s everything we know about the rebel possibly making an appearance in Overwatch 2.

Who is Junker Queen?

Many fans may be unfamiliar with the infamous Aussie rebel, but it’s safe to say that she’s an integral part of the Overwatch story.

Junker Queen was anointed regent of the Junkers due to her insane combat prowess using mech technology. Briefly acquainted with Junkrat and Roadhog, whose terrorist-style stunts included robbing her and blowing up her summer shack, the Queen exiled them from Junkertown and the reason they’re causing so much havoc all around the globe.

One failed association attempt later and the royal rebel is in prime position to become Overwatch 2’s newest character.

Overwatch 2: Junker Queen Rumors

At Blizzcon 2019, Jeff Kaplan and the Overwatch team assured fans that there were a lot of new heroes coming to the game in the future, they didn’t go as far as to mention Junker Queen specifically.

However, Kaplan did say that PvE story and hero missions in Overwatch 2 would include backstory and lore on heroes. This would be the perfect way to introduce the Aussie monarch to the game, as she fits perfectly into Roadhog, Junkrat and even Wrecking Ball’s stories.

However, a February 15 tweet from Overwatch insider Naeri has hinted that creating a fully-fledged version of the Junker Queen may be high on the Overwatch devs lists. Writing that “Jeff Kaplan has big plans for the Junker Queen,” they tease that “maybe she’ll be making full-fledged appearances in Overwatch 2.”

Attached to the tweet are a host of concept art designs by artist C H A M A C H I N E who beautifully brings the character to life.

Overwatch Junker Queen Hero "The Queen" 👑 Maybe she'll be making full-fledged appearances in Overwatch 2. Jeff Kaplan has big plans for the Junker Queen, and she said she will be a Tank or DPS hero! 🎨Artist: C h a m a c h i n e

🪙https://t.co/POEW9DWOL2 pic.twitter.com/8N2RhNzq8E — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) February 15, 2021

Junker Queen: Abilities

While little is known about the iconic villain at this point, Naeri’s tweet notes that she’s either going to be a DPS or a tank.

Considering her backstory, this makes a lot of sense. Her gladiator-style would breathe new life into both the DPS and Tank pools, especially if her abilities were inspired by a more traditional, brawler combat style.

While the character hasn’t been confirmed just yet, we’ll keep an eye on any developments down under and ensure to update this page. Check back here for any new news on the Queen herself, as well as our Overwatch hub for more news.