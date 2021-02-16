Logo
Is Junker Queen coming to Overwatch 2? Rumors, lore, abilities

Published: 16/Feb/2021 13:28 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 16:11

by Lauren Bergin
Overwatch 2 Junker Queen
Blizzard Entertainment

Despite Overwatch 2 being delayed until 2022, fans are still desperate for any glimpses of new characters. One of these is the Junker Queen, who is speculated to be making an appearance in Blizzard’s FPS’ sequel. 

If there’s one thing that Overwatch fans want to see it’s new characters. After Echo was confirmed as the last hero that will be joining the merry band of misfits in the original title, fans were excited to finally get their hands on some new characters in Overwatch 2.

With the game being delayed, however, and characters such as Sojourn seeming pretty far away, fans have pushed Blizzard to introduce one fan-favorite character into the fray.

This is the Junket Queen, whose likeness appears in posters on the Junkertown map and in Wrecking Ball’s origin story. Here’s everything we know about the rebel possibly making an appearance in Overwatch 2.

Who is Junker Queen?

Blizzard EntertainmentThe Junker Queen has only been seen in posters.

Many fans may be unfamiliar with the infamous Aussie rebel, but it’s safe to say that she’s an integral part of the Overwatch story.

Junker Queen was anointed regent of the Junkers due to her insane combat prowess using mech technology. Briefly acquainted with Junkrat and Roadhog, whose terrorist-style stunts included robbing her and blowing up her summer shack, the Queen exiled them from Junkertown and the reason they’re causing so much havoc all around the globe.

One failed association attempt later and the royal rebel is in prime position to become Overwatch 2’s newest character.

Overwatch 2: Junker Queen Rumors

At Blizzcon 2019, Jeff Kaplan and the Overwatch team assured fans that there were a lot of new heroes coming to the game in the future, they didn’t go as far as to mention Junker Queen specifically.

However, Kaplan did say that PvE story and hero missions in Overwatch 2 would include backstory and lore on heroes. This would be the perfect way to introduce the Aussie monarch to the game, as she fits perfectly into Roadhog, Junkrat and even Wrecking Ball’s stories.

However, a February 15 tweet from Overwatch insider Naeri has hinted that creating a fully-fledged version of the Junker Queen may be high on the Overwatch devs lists. Writing that “Jeff Kaplan has big plans for the Junker Queen,” they tease that “maybe she’ll be making full-fledged appearances in Overwatch 2.”

Attached to the tweet are a host of concept art designs by artist C H A M A C H I N E who beautifully brings the character to life.

Junker Queen: Abilities

While little is known about the iconic villain at this point, Naeri’s tweet notes that she’s either going to be a DPS or a tank.

Considering her backstory, this makes a lot of sense. Her gladiator-style would breathe new life into both the DPS and Tank pools, especially if her abilities were inspired by a more traditional, brawler combat style.

While the character hasn’t been confirmed just yet, we’ll keep an eye on any developments down under and ensure to update this page. Check back here for any new news on the Queen herself, as well as our Overwatch hub for more news.

New Valorant Escalation mode revealed: how it works, release date, more

Published: 16/Feb/2021 16:00 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 16:05

by Brad Norton
Riot Games

Valorant’s first limited-time mode (LTM), Escalation, has just been released. Here’s everything you need to know about how Escalation works and when it’ll be available.

Valorant has been pretty slow when it comes to releasing new modes into the game’s nexus. We’ve got Unrated, Rated and Spike Rush, but except for the winter-themed Snowball Mode, new ways to play have been limited. 

This, however, is about to change with the new Limited-time mode (LTM) Escalation, which sees players battle it out in a mode that reverses the usual Valorant gameplay. 

So, here’s everything you need to know about Escalation, how it works, its release date and more. 

Valorant Escalation Mode Trailer

Escalation Mode in Valorant

Riot describe Escalation as being a “a casual, fast-paced mode designed for fun social play and perfect for encouraging players to practice with new weapons.”

“In this mode, players are given powerful guns at the start of the match… but as they get more kills, their powerful weapons are periodically replaced with progressively more challenging and less lethal ones.”

A full description of how Escalation works is detailed below: 

Similar to a respawning team deathmatch. 

When the match starts, there is one randomly-generated set of 12 weapons/abilities which both teams must cycle through, roughly in order of ‘most lethal’ to ‘least lethal’. 

A team must collectively get X number of kills/points in each of the 12 stages before they progress to the next one. 

  • Upon progressing to the next stage, the player who got that latest kill to push the team over – automatically progresses to the next gun/ability in the cycle. 
  • Members of the team who have already gotten a kill on a given level when it’s completed get a 5 second timer to press B (or their shop hotkey) to get the next weapon, after which they’ll get it automatically.
  • Members of the team who have not gotten a kill with that weapon will stay on the previous level until they get a kill, after which they’ll auto-upgrade to the next level.
  • If there is significant skill disparity, it is possible for “worse” players to be more than one stage behind. When they get their next kill, they progress to the next stage, not the latest team stage (ie they don’t skip any weapons). 
  • One exception: for the final stage only, the whole team gets the final weapon/ability as soon as that stage is reached. 

If no team has won after 10 minutes, the team in the lead wins and the match ends.

There is a 15-90s warmup in which players are given random weapons from the weapon set on spawn, it functions as a simple team deathmatch while waiting for players to load in.

Sound a little but like Gun Game? Valorant Mode Engineer and Designer Kyle Leach explains, “I played Gun Game in CS:Source like crazy and had a ton of fun with it. 

“The satisfaction of getting several kills in quick succession with fun arcade-y sound effects and clean auto-equips, along with the thrill of racing opponents to a spectacular finish with a crazy weapon – these are feelings that Gun Game has always delivered fantastically that we’re hoping to capture in this mode.”

Escalation Mode Valorant brimstone with Sova's Hunters Bow
Riot Games
Escalation Mode promises to be equal parts fun and chaotic.

When is Escalation mode in Valorant?

Escalation will be available in-game from 17 February. No end date has been set for the limited time mode, however it may leave our Valorant lives when Act 2 drops. 

Make sure that you make the most of this awesome new mode, before it’s gone!