Overwatch trick gives Junkrat mains a perfect counter for Pharah - Dexerto

Overwatch has a pretty diverse DPS pool, catering to all types of different play styles. Pharah is for those that like to fly high, and Junkrat players prefer to keep their feet on the ground. This trick, however, gives Junkrat the perfect Pharah counter.

It’s hardly a secret that Pharah and Junkrat are two very different forces in Overwatch. The former is a poised, flying Middle Eastern queen, who contrasts heavily against the maniacal Australian who likes to throw the odd bomb around.

While Echo is the DPS who has come under fire recently from tank mains, when you’re playing Junkrat, Pharah is your literal nightmare. As the game itself tells you when you die to a Frag grenade or R-I-P Tire, Junkrat isn’t great against flying enemies.

Well, not anymore. This trick will let Junkrat mains thwart their winged nemesis once and for all.

Junkrat trick counters Pharah

If you’re sick and tired of having Pharah causing trouble in your game, then Reddit user scoobydawg69 has the perfect trick for you.

The player is seen using Junkrat’s infamous Concussion Mine to propel himself into the air. When level with the flying hero, they then throw another Mine while mid air. The result is as expected, the enemy Pharah is blown to smithereens in an instant.

Does this tip help?

This tip is pretty useful across all different maps. On locations like Ilios, Eichenwalde or Oasis’ City Center, Pharah can very quickly become an absolute nightmare for players on the ground. Couple that with a Mercy pocket healing her and she becomes practically indestructible.

A lot of Overwatch’s DPS characters are ground based, with Widowmaker, Hanzo or Echo being the main answers to the iconic character. These heroes and villains, though, have a pretty high skill cap and are often very hit or miss.

So, this one is worth trying out if you’re really struggling to knock the Middle Eastern menace out of the sky. After all, “justice rains from above,” only this time it comes in the form of a slightly psychotic Aussie.