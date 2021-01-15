Overwatch's tank mains want nerfs as Echo & Zenyatta make ranked "hell" - Dexerto

Overwatch tanks have been on the receiving end of some major nerfs lately with Sigma and Wrecking Ball on the chopping block, but now players are calling for changes to two heroes responsible for making ranked “hell” for them.

Tanks in Overwatch are critical pieces of any team composition and while they’ve seemed overpowered for quite some time, now, Echo and Zenyatta seem to be on the receiving end of fury from the playerbase.

Notably, Echo’s ability to delete targets with ease thanks to her ammo count and powerful Focusing Beam makes her a dangerous foe while Zenyatta’s Discord Orb shreds tanks.

When applied, Discord Orb causes an opponent to receive 30% extra damage. As such, large health pool tanks can be obliterated when focused down thanks to Zen’s utility.

Players on Reddit have been vocal in calling for changes. “Tanks f**king suck to play right now and the sigma nerfs just solidified that for me,” wrote user HaMx_Platypus.

“None of the tanks actually feel like tanks at all when you’re going up against 30% Discord,” they added.

Redditors chimed in with their own thoughts. “Completely agree, Discord should be taken back down to 25% at least,” one wrote.

“Echo’s issue is that her clip is too big,” another pointed out. “The Sticky [cool down] doesn’t matter, the issue is she can often use them again before having to reload.”

“It’s bonkers that she can combine all 3 abilities (right click, throw out a few left clicks and then immediately use beam) to stack the damage, as it will literally kill any hero in the game if you land the stickies,” a fan blasted.

Another took their criticism of Echo and Discord to another level. “Discord is simply too powerful. It’s literally like 6 Mercy boosts at a time and 90% of the time that’s going onto the main tank. Plus you add the spam damage that Zen does and it’s just unreal,” they slammed.

“Echo was poorly designed. I couldn’t tell upon release but it’s much clearer now. She just has too many tank-busting abilities and not enough punishability,” the user further remarked.

With so many players voicing their frustration, it may be a sign for Blizzard to consider some slight nerfs on the Experimental Mode in the coming weeks.