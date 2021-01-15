 Overwatch's tank mains want nerfs as Echo & Zenyatta make ranked "hell" - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch's tank mains want nerfs as Echo & Zenyatta make ranked "hell"

Published: 15/Jan/2021 20:44

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch tanks have been on the receiving end of some major nerfs lately with Sigma and Wrecking Ball on the chopping block, but now players are calling for changes to two heroes responsible for making ranked “hell” for them.

Tanks in Overwatch are critical pieces of any team composition and while they’ve seemed overpowered for quite some time, now, Echo and Zenyatta seem to be on the receiving end of fury from the playerbase.

Notably, Echo’s ability to delete targets with ease thanks to her ammo count and powerful Focusing Beam makes her a dangerous foe while Zenyatta’s Discord Orb shreds tanks.

When applied, Discord Orb causes an opponent to receive 30% extra damage. As such, large health pool tanks can be obliterated when focused down thanks to Zen’s utility.

Echo has a lot of tools to be a pain for enemy teams.

Players on Reddit have been vocal in calling for changes. “Tanks f**king suck to play right now and the sigma nerfs just solidified that for me,” wrote user HaMx_Platypus.

“None of the tanks actually feel like tanks at all when you’re going up against 30% Discord,” they added.

Redditors chimed in with their own thoughts. “Completely agree, Discord should be taken back down to 25% at least,” one wrote.

“Echo’s issue is that her clip is too big,” another pointed out. “The Sticky [cool down] doesn’t matter, the issue is she can often use them again before having to reload.”

“It’s bonkers that she can combine all 3 abilities (right click, throw out a few left clicks and then immediately use beam) to stack the damage, as it will literally kill any hero in the game if you land the stickies,” a fan blasted.

Another took their criticism of Echo and Discord to another level. “Discord is simply too powerful. It’s literally like 6 Mercy boosts at a time and 90% of the time that’s going onto the main tank. Plus you add the spam damage that Zen does and it’s just unreal,” they slammed.

“Echo was poorly designed. I couldn’t tell upon release but it’s much clearer now. She just has too many tank-busting abilities and not enough punishability,” the user further remarked.

With so many players voicing their frustration, it may be a sign for Blizzard to consider some slight nerfs on the Experimental Mode in the coming weeks.

Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage make surprise return to Apex Legends

Published: 15/Jan/2021 20:15

by Theo Salaun
In an impromptu update, Respawn Entertainment have delighted Apex Legends fans by bringing back both the Kings Canyon map and the Mirage Voyage point of interest for a limited time.

The Apex community lit up with a blend of surprise and joy when users logged onto the popular battle royale and found out that Kings Canyon was reintroduced to the game’s playlist options. As an added bonus, the game’s most infamous party boat, the Mirage Voyage, also spontaneously re-emerged as a landing spot.

A common emotional accompaniment to surprise is confusion and this geographical return was not lacking in either, according to Twitter reactions. The option to play on Kings Row was originally speculated to be a mistake because the playlist choice was only showing up for some players and mysteriously appearing then disappearing for others. 

But, following an official announcement from the Apex Legends Twitter account, it’s confirmed that the returns of Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage are no mistake. In fact, they will be around for a full week.

Echoing the enthusiasm of their fans, Apex’s social media account delivered the news with a simple nod to jubilations: “It’s party time.”

And, as fans have been discovering in the brief time the map’s been made available, there are some tweaks to Kings Canyon and Mirage Voyage this time around — including some notable teasers and easter eggs. 

In one such piece of subtle content, there is a voicemail left to Mirage by his mother, Evelyn Witt, which can be found on a phone or tablet device that’s been left on one of the boat’s green couches. While it’s not a groundbreaking piece of lore, it does add to the game’s longrunning storylines.

This marks the first time since August 2020 that Mirage Voyage is available to contest in Apex Legends and the first time ever that it has sailed into Kings Canyon instead of World’s Edge. This blend of returns is both a chance for nostalgia and for content overlap.

Although the new playlist option will only be available until January 21, fans will be curious to know if this means Respawn intends on continuing to spontaneously bring back limited playlist offerings in the future.