Overwatch 2 player quickly becomes aware that enemies can out-DPS Zenyatta’s ultimate

An Overwatch 2 player has found out the hard way that players can out-DPS Zenyatta’s Transcendence Ultimate.

In Overwatch 2, Ultimates are often what win games. So much so, how well a team utilizes their “ult economy” is often a key deciding factor in who wins a game. Not overusing and underusing your ultimates is key to wrapping up a game of Overwatch.

That’s especially true of some of the most powerful Ultimates in the game. Things like Sombra’s EMP, Rammatra’s Annihilation, or Sigma’s Gravitic Flux can outright win team fights on their own.

Zenyatta similarly has an ultimate that can change the tides of fights very quickly, either by almost instantly healing up a critcial team or nullifying scary threats like a Nano-Blade. However, as one player found out, it isn’t a fail-safe.

With enough damage you can counteract Zenyatta’s Transcendence

In a Reddit thread by user enitro2000, they posted a video of a team out damaging the Transcendence. As the Zenyatta hits the Ultimate to counter a Mei Blizzard, the enemy team decides to ignore it and put all their efforts into demeching the D.Va regardless of the Transcendence.

This is of course entirely possible as Trancendance outputs 300hp every second. However, if you damage over that rate, you can begin to offset it, leading to kills while it is active.

This probably isn’t news for many experienced or high-level players. That said, it requires a lot of focus fire by a coordinated team, and if the player is getting healing from anywhere else, you might end up putting a lot of resources into it and still not secure the kill.

Of course, you can entirely counter Zenyatta’s ultimate with an Ana’s Biotic Grenade or Junker Queen’s Rampage too. Still, it’s impressive to see a team secure the kill by sheer brute force alone.