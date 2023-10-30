Overwatch 2 Lifeweaver spends hours mastering Ultimate only to kill their own teammates

In Overwatch 2, a Lifeweaver player who’d been practicing using their ultimate creativity ended up putting that to use by accidentally killing their own teammate.

Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2 has been a rather controversial character since his introduction. The support entered the game in one of the weakest states for a new character in the franchise’s history. After some buffs, he has become quite viable, able to put an immense amount of healing, but that took time.

However, ever since day one, even in his weak state, his kit has been very unique. His abilities to pull characters or create a solid tree are unlike much else in the game. With abilities like that, it makes creativity a very worthwhile asset when using a kit.

Indeed, if you’re smart enough and inventive enough, you can pull off some really wild things, such as slingshotting your ult-ing teammates into the enemy team. You can even use it to block things like Pharah’s ultimate to make her kill herself… just be sure it’s not your Pharah who is ult-ing.

Make sure it’s the enemy Pharah ult-ing when playing Lifeweaver.

In a Reddit thread posted by JeeClef, which has garnered 2.8k upvotes, they showed the dangers of getting too good at trying to block Pharah ultimates with a tree. In the clip, they show themselves training in a custom lobby to try and get the perfect timing and placement on the tree to make a Pharah end up killing herself.

The problem is, they seemingly got a little too good, and now have a Pavlovian response to hearing the Ultimate. This ends poorly for a Pharah on their team, who starts to use their Rocket Barrage, only to find a tree growing beneath their feet, leading to their death.

One user commented, “Instantly knew where this was going the moment I saw Pharah on your team.” Another added, “The lifeweaver muscle memory is real… I can’t tell you how many times I’ve accidentally placed a petal under OUR ulting orisa”.

Seeing Lifeweaver plays are always clutch. He is a reliable hero, but not much of a playmaker, so seeing moments where he gets to shine with his inventiveness are always great. Just be careful that the spirit doesn’t end up being friendly fire for your own teammates.

