Overwatch Top 500 PC streamer explains why console is “so hard”

Published: 19/Jan/2021 0:44 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 2:28

by Michael Gwilliam
Brigitte in top 500 and bronze
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch Twitch streamer Jeff ‘emongg’ Anderson is well-known for his entertaining tank play where he frequently finds himself in the higher tier’s of the game’s ladder system. However, while he may be a Top 500 player on PC, his console performance was another thing entirely.

Emongg has had a successful Overwatch career despite never going pro in the Overwatch League, he did play on the legendary pre-OWL team Selfless Gaming alongside some of the best in the world including Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca and Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won.

Nowadays, Anderson finds himself as one of the most-watched Overwatch streamers on Twitch and on January 17, decided to try his luck on PlayStation 4.

Despite his incredible game sense, the tank player found himself in more than a few precarious positions.

Perhaps the most ridiculous was when the streamer, who wasn’t in voice chat, called out that an enemy McCree was flanking on the Volskaya high ground.

After failing to confirm a kill on the cowboy, the McCree was able to pick off Emongg’s Hanzo teammate, get a health pack, and eventually take out the streamer who was playing the 600 HP Wrecking Ball.

Despite Emongg doing plenty of damage, he was unable to score the kill, resulting in yet another teammate, this time Soldier 76, falling victim to the aggressive DPS player.

Things got a bit more ridiculous when Emongg respawned and attempted to stall the point when a Zarya player unleashed her Ultimate, catching the former pro off-guard – something Anderson never expected to see in a gold console game.

“That’s a sick Grav!” he exclaimed, clearly impressed by the amount of skill some of the players had even in lower ELOs.

While that match, in particular, was tough, the streamer did manager to finish his tank placements 3-2 and barely placed Platinum with 2551 SR.

“Oh man, that was so hard!” he yelled. “Respect to the console players, guys.”

According to Anderson, he was extremely nervous to be playing on console and had no idea how he was even going to play or how it was going to go, but found his performance to be “okay.”

Now, it’s going to be interesting to see if he can continue the climb and reach Top 500 on two platforms. It’s been done in the past, but normally from those going from console to PC, not the other way around. Some notable standouts include PVPX, Flats, YZNSA, and most recently Warn and CodCode.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War player hits first prestige without a single kill

Published: 19/Jan/2021 2:20

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War prestige icon
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

An extremely patient Call of Duty player has just reached first prestige in Black Ops Cold War, without ever dealing damage to their opponents.

The name of the game with Call of Duty has always been simple. Kill your opponents before they kill you. It’s the core principle for which every other system in the franchise has been built around.

While a majority of players stick to fundamentals and play the game as intended, there’s always some that veer from the path. As gamers are sinking their teeth into Black Ops Cold War, many have reached new heights with the innovative prestige system. Though one player has taken their time in reaching the very first prestige.

They’re not worrying about their KD. They don’t care for weapon camos or powerful attachments. They’re never trying to top the leaderboards. All this player cares about is ending each match with zero kills to their name.

Black Ops Cold War combat record
Reddit: Pilgore1
This player reached first prestige in Black Ops Cold War without a single kill to their name.

It took a full 37 hours of game time for Reddit user ‘Pilgore1’ to accomplish their goal. Without ever killing another player, they reached the first prestige over the course of 200 games.

Their highest killstreak throughout this effort was a whopping zero. This player literally never acquired a single-elimination, not even accidentally. Instead, they spent their time focusing on other aspects of the game.

Playing the objective and “clearing the sky,” were the key factors that gained this player XP over time. It clearly took longer than the typical prestige, but they still managed to make it happen.

Surprisingly, their overall record was positive despite the lack of slaying power. 102 wins to 83 losses was the final tally. They even had a career-best winning streak of seven games in a row, according to the player.

Comment from discussion Getting prestige a different way..

They used “all three LMGs” with a heavy focus on “vehicle damage” attachments. Moreover, the Engineer perk came in handy as did Cold Blooded. When the skies were clear of enemy streaks and it came time to focus on the objective, however, they simply “[threw their] body on there.”

There’s no telling what drove them to play Call of Duty in such a unique way. Though they still managed to enjoy the process. “I just find doing it fun,” they explained. “I also have a lot, maybe too much, patience, so that helps.”