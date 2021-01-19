Overwatch Top 500 PC streamer explains why console is “so hard”

Overwatch Twitch streamer Jeff ‘emongg’ Anderson is well-known for his entertaining tank play where he frequently finds himself in the higher tier’s of the game’s ladder system. However, while he may be a Top 500 player on PC, his console performance was another thing entirely.

Emongg has had a successful Overwatch career despite never going pro in the Overwatch League, he did play on the legendary pre-OWL team Selfless Gaming alongside some of the best in the world including Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca and Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won.

Nowadays, Anderson finds himself as one of the most-watched Overwatch streamers on Twitch and on January 17, decided to try his luck on PlayStation 4.

Despite his incredible game sense, the tank player found himself in more than a few precarious positions.

Perhaps the most ridiculous was when the streamer, who wasn’t in voice chat, called out that an enemy McCree was flanking on the Volskaya high ground.

After failing to confirm a kill on the cowboy, the McCree was able to pick off Emongg’s Hanzo teammate, get a health pack, and eventually take out the streamer who was playing the 600 HP Wrecking Ball.

Despite Emongg doing plenty of damage, he was unable to score the kill, resulting in yet another teammate, this time Soldier 76, falling victim to the aggressive DPS player.

Things got a bit more ridiculous when Emongg respawned and attempted to stall the point when a Zarya player unleashed her Ultimate, catching the former pro off-guard – something Anderson never expected to see in a gold console game.

“That’s a sick Grav!” he exclaimed, clearly impressed by the amount of skill some of the players had even in lower ELOs.

While that match, in particular, was tough, the streamer did manager to finish his tank placements 3-2 and barely placed Platinum with 2551 SR.

“Oh man, that was so hard!” he yelled. “Respect to the console players, guys.”

According to Anderson, he was extremely nervous to be playing on console and had no idea how he was even going to play or how it was going to go, but found his performance to be “okay.”

Now, it’s going to be interesting to see if he can continue the climb and reach Top 500 on two platforms. It’s been done in the past, but normally from those going from console to PC, not the other way around. Some notable standouts include PVPX, Flats, YZNSA, and most recently Warn and CodCode.