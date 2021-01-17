Logo
Shadowlands Mercy skin for Overwatch is the crossover we need for BlizzCon

Published: 17/Jan/2021 6:10

by Andrew Amos
Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard certainly isn’t shy of a crossover or two in their games. Hell, Heroes of the Storm is the ultimate crossover between all their franchises. However, we could always do with more, and this World of Warcraft Shadowlands-inspired Mercy skin would be perfect for Overwatch.

There’s no shortage of crossovers in Overwatch. Almost every hero in the game has a skin based off one of Blizzard’s various other franchises, from World of Warcraft to StarCraft 2. There’s even a Blizzard World map.

However, that doesn’t mean another few won’t hurt. With Blizzard’s selection of IP forever expanding, the limits on these crossovers don’t really exist.

Blizzard Entertainment
Sure, Mercy has a lot of skins in Overwatch, but what’s one more if it’s a crossover this good?

Most recently, that’s been seen in World of Warcraft. With the game’s latest expansion, Shadowlands, being a massive hit with players throughout the tail-end of 2020 and into 2021, there’s definitely room to introduce a new WoW skin or two to Overwatch.

Enter Dark Val’kyr Mercy. Modelled after the Val’kyr of the Scourge, who were first introduced to the franchise back in 2007 in the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, are almost the anti-thesis of Mercy’s kit as a healer. However, she does look like them.

With a few cosmetic twists to her armor, Emilie Sanda and Zach Fischer put together a skin worthy of being ported over into Overwatch. Amplified by community figure ‘OverwatchNaeri’, the design has been adored by thousands.

The timing couldn’t be any more apt. With BlizzConline just around the corner in February 2021, a few crossover skins from other Blizzard franchises into Overwatch wouldn’t go astray.

Naeri has the same thought ⁠— “BlizzCon 2021 is coming soon! It would be great if [a] Shadowlands collaboration skin was released on Overwatch this time at BlizzConline,” she said.

Given Overwatch 2 could potentially be further delayed to 2022, more new content for the base game would go a long way. One can only hope that Blizzard already has something similar cooking in the back for Mercy ⁠— or maybe another Shadowlands crossover for Overwatch.

Call of Duty

Warzone fans argue that Black Ops Cold War’s guns should be removed

Published: 17/Jan/2021 1:32

by Theo Salaun
Freepik, @drobotdean / Activision

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s fans are reacting to weeks of meta concerns and bugs by engaging in a large, heated debate about repealing Black Ops Cold War’s integration and removing all BOCW guns from Verdansk.

An active community is a talkative community and, at the very least, Warzone can certainly appreciate a fanbase that has… a lot to say. Across social media, the CoD battle royale’s players have ramped up discourse in the weeks since Treyarch and Raven Software’s BOCW integrated with Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare-based Warzone.

Now, following surges on Twitter, and a Reddit thread with hundreds of comments and thousands of upvotes/downvotes alike, concerned fans have keyed in on one prominent suggestion: to repeal integration and remove BOCW’s guns entirely.

While this idea may not be realistic one, it embodies a period of frustration with numerous bugs and overpowered gun concerns after their inclusion. As such, the heated argument has found moments of nuance beneath the generally reductionist sentiment.

We can all agree on this… from CODWarzone

A meme shared across both Warzone subreddits proffers a simple solution to help the battle royale return to its glory days: “Repeal and replace the Cold War integration.”

With thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments, it appears that weeks of stim-glitch abuse, invisibility bugs and, more importantly, Cold War weapon superiority have truly made an impact on the game’s most active fans.

While many commenters do echo the concern, some noting that they “liked Warzone before the Cold War integration,” others have been more accommodating to developers’ efforts.

Numerous fans have gone against the post’s grain, arguing that integration is a good thing and that properly balancing the arsenal should be the goal — not outright removing everything.

black ops cold war dmr
Treyarch/Activision
Even after nerfs, BOCW’s DMR is still lethal in Warzone.

At the heart of controversy is the DMR 14, which has dominated the meta alongside the MAC-10 and dual Diamattis within a few days of BOCW Season 1. Now, numerous updates later, all three guns (as well as the lurking Type 63) have all been nerfed twice — meaning the meta is much more flexible.

It remains to be seen if these adjustments will be enough to satiate Warzone’s fans, but they’re, at the very least, a step in the right direction. While perfect balance is as unlikely possibility as Activision fully repealing their new game’s content, there is some middle ground to find in Verdansk.