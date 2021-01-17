Shadowlands Mercy skin for Overwatch is the crossover we need for BlizzCon

Blizzard certainly isn’t shy of a crossover or two in their games. Hell, Heroes of the Storm is the ultimate crossover between all their franchises. However, we could always do with more, and this World of Warcraft Shadowlands-inspired Mercy skin would be perfect for Overwatch.

There’s no shortage of crossovers in Overwatch. Almost every hero in the game has a skin based off one of Blizzard’s various other franchises, from World of Warcraft to StarCraft 2. There’s even a Blizzard World map.

However, that doesn’t mean another few won’t hurt. With Blizzard’s selection of IP forever expanding, the limits on these crossovers don’t really exist.

Most recently, that’s been seen in World of Warcraft. With the game’s latest expansion, Shadowlands, being a massive hit with players throughout the tail-end of 2020 and into 2021, there’s definitely room to introduce a new WoW skin or two to Overwatch.

Enter Dark Val’kyr Mercy. Modelled after the Val’kyr of the Scourge, who were first introduced to the franchise back in 2007 in the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, are almost the anti-thesis of Mercy’s kit as a healer. However, she does look like them.

With a few cosmetic twists to her armor, Emilie Sanda and Zach Fischer put together a skin worthy of being ported over into Overwatch. Amplified by community figure ‘OverwatchNaeri’, the design has been adored by thousands.



The timing couldn’t be any more apt. With BlizzConline just around the corner in February 2021, a few crossover skins from other Blizzard franchises into Overwatch wouldn’t go astray.

Overwatch Dark Val'kyr Mercy Skin Concept 🦋 BlizzCon 2021 is coming soon! It would be great if Shadowlands collaboration skin was released on Overwatch this time at BlizzConline. #BlizzCon " A dark power calls you forth! " 🦋3D Artist: @SandaEmilie

🎨Concept: @ZachFischer pic.twitter.com/7M9muhPu3o — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) January 16, 2021

Naeri has the same thought ⁠— “BlizzCon 2021 is coming soon! It would be great if [a] Shadowlands collaboration skin was released on Overwatch this time at BlizzConline,” she said.

Given Overwatch 2 could potentially be further delayed to 2022, more new content for the base game would go a long way. One can only hope that Blizzard already has something similar cooking in the back for Mercy ⁠— or maybe another Shadowlands crossover for Overwatch.