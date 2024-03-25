Trainwreck accused of paying Overwatch 2 streamers to carry him to Top 500

Kick co-founder Trainwreck has been accused of paying some of Overwatch 2’s top streamers to boost him up the ranked leaderboard and into Top 500.

Season 9 of Overwatch 2 introduced a revamped competitive system and a new “Champion” tier above GM, but it seems like some players are taking advantage of the relaxed grouping restrictions.

Trainwreck isn’t a bad Overwatch player by any means. But in just three days, he managed to hit Top 200, which is a pretty significant feat for someone who spends more time playing slots than clicking heads.

Last week, Trainwreck was queuing with some of Overwatch’s biggest streamers such as Dafran, Kragie, Warn, Guru, and Moxie with the Kick star even donating big money to his squad.

Article continues after ad

On March 22, Trainwreck celebrated his Top 500 achievement by posting a picture of the leaderboard on X , bragging about reaching the Top 200 and tagging some of the streamers who helped him get there.

Article continues after ad

The conversation spread to Reddit where users suggested that Trainwreck could sponsor an OWCS team, but the discussion turned into allegations of the streamer paying to be boosted.

“He was being boosted by Dafran, Kragie, Guru, & Moxy. The day before they had Warn instead of Kragie,” a player remarked. “He donated $3.5K to a few of them on stream too.”

Sure enough, footage taken from Warn’s stream revealed Trainwreck had sent the Canadian Ashe main $3.5K.

Article continues after ad

Dafran’s stream title even read: “BOOSTING TRAIN TO TOP 500 REAL QUICK.”

Other players weren’t very happy with Trainwreck being boosted and let their feelings known in the comments.

“Openly doing paid boosting is crazy lmao,” another said.

“So they were boosting for money? Doesn’t Blizzard ban for that sh*t?” Asked someone else. “I recall some T2 or was it T3 players getting banned for selling boosts.”

Trainwreck hasn’t responded to the allegations so far, but clips from his streams question whether or not he really is Top 500 material after making a series of outrageous OW2 misplays.

Article continues after ad