How to transfer your Overwatch settings over to Valorant

Overwatch and Valorant are about as different as you can get gameplay-wise, but transferring your settings between the two is actually extremely simple, and we’ll tell you exactly how to do it right here.

You’d be hard-pressed to find two FPS games that are more unalike one another than Valorant and Overwatch. Sure there are a few similarities like unique agents/heroes and their special abilities. Some heroes (Omen/Reaper & Sova/Hanzo) also bear some striking visual similarities as well, but gameplay-wise the two are night and day.

For example, in Valorant, tactical positioning and gunplay are key, while over in Overwatch one of the most powerful meta characters at the moment is a sentient hamster piloting a Mech with a grappling hook.

Differences aside though, Riot’s new FPS has attracted a good number of players from every kind of game, including Blizzard’s flagship. If you want to use the same sensitivity in both games to keep it consistent, there’s a very easy way to make sure you’re settings are right.

How to bring Overwatch settings into Valorant

Some Overwatch players might not like to admit it, but aim just doesn’t play as much of a factor there as it does in tactical shooters like Valorant, which plays more like CSGO. Sure heroes like McCree, Widow, and Ashe certainly take skill, but let’s be honest, you don’t need pinpoint aim to successfully play Winston.

But as gamers, we know it’s important to have the same sense of movement no matter which game you play, as you don’t want to be dragging the mouse multiple times to aim, or on the other side have to deal with too much oversensitivity.

Below is an accurate way to transfer your mouse sensitivity settings from Overwatch into Valorant, it might not be totally perfect, but it gives you a great starting point to fine-tune from:

Go into Overwatch and note your preferred sensitivity settings. Divide that value by 10.6. Input your settings into Valorant and make sure they feel comfortable. Hop into a match and show teammates what Overwatch players can really do.

As mentioned before though, Overwatch and Valorant are very different games, so you might find from playing a bit that you prefer different settings in one over the other.

Plenty of Overwatch pros have made a successful switch to Riot’s new FPS so it is possible to be successful at both, just be prepared for a steeper learning curve than Siege or CSGO players might have to face.

So what are you waiting for? If you’ve played Hanzo, you basically already know the basics of how to play Sova, so try tweaking that sensitivity like we told you, and give it a go.