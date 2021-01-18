Logo
How to transfer your Overwatch settings over to Valorant

Published: 18/Jan/2021 23:53

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment/Riot Games

Overwatch and Valorant are about as different as you can get gameplay-wise, but transferring your settings between the two is actually extremely simple, and we’ll tell you exactly how to do it right here.

You’d be hard-pressed to find two FPS games that are more unalike one another than Valorant and Overwatch. Sure there are a few similarities like unique agents/heroes and their special abilities. Some heroes (Omen/Reaper & Sova/Hanzo) also bear some striking visual similarities as well, but gameplay-wise the two are night and day.

For example, in Valorant, tactical positioning and gunplay are key, while over in Overwatch one of the most powerful meta characters at the moment is a sentient hamster piloting a Mech with a grappling hook.

Differences aside though, Riot’s new FPS has attracted a good number of players from every kind of game, including Blizzard’s flagship. If you want to use the same sensitivity in both games to keep it consistent, there’s a very easy way to make sure you’re settings are right.

Valorant Omen artwork
Riot Games
Reaper is that you? Oh no, it’s just Omen, carry on then.

How to bring Overwatch settings into Valorant

Some Overwatch players might not like to admit it, but aim just doesn’t play as much of a factor there as it does in tactical shooters like Valorant, which plays more like CSGO. Sure heroes like McCree, Widow, and Ashe certainly take skill, but let’s be honest, you don’t need pinpoint aim to successfully play Winston.

But as gamers, we know it’s important to have the same sense of movement no matter which game you play, as you don’t want to be dragging the mouse multiple times to aim, or on the other side have to deal with too much oversensitivity.

Below is an accurate way to transfer your mouse sensitivity settings from Overwatch into Valorant, it might not be totally perfect, but it gives you a great starting point to fine-tune from:

  1. Go into Overwatch and note your preferred sensitivity settings.
  2. Divide that value by 10.6.
  3. Input your settings into Valorant and make sure they feel comfortable.
  4. Hop into a match and show teammates what Overwatch players can really do.
Cypher, Brimstone, and Sage in Valorant
Riot Games
They’re not the Heroes (Agents, sorry) we’re used to, but they’ll do.

As mentioned before though, Overwatch and Valorant are very different games, so you might find from playing a bit that you prefer different settings in one over the other.

Plenty of Overwatch pros have made a successful switch to Riot’s new FPS so it is possible to be successful at both, just be prepared for a steeper learning curve than Siege or CSGO players might have to face.

So what are you waiting for? If you’ve played Hanzo, you basically already know the basics of how to play Sova, so try tweaking that sensitivity like we told you, and give it a go.

Pokemon Go January 19 Spotlight Hour: Shroomish, 2x bonus, more

Published: 18/Jan/2021 12:47 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 17:51

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour Shroomish
Niantic

Pokemon Go is celebrating its third Spotlight Hour for January 2021 by focusing on Gen 3 species Shroomish, with plenty of the ‘mon to catch and bonus XP also up for grabs. 

For January’s third Spotlight Hour, Niantic are looking back at the Hoenn region’s Shroomish. It was first introduced in Gameboy Advance titles Ruby and Sapphire, which marked the franchise’s third generation.

The one-hour Spotlight event will give players a chance to stock up on candy for the mushroom-inspired ‘mon, which is useful as collecting a total of 50 candies will allow them to evolve their Shroomish into a Breloom.

If you’re looking for as much information as possible related to the Spotlight Hour on January 19, we’ve got you covered.

Shroomish in Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Shroomish gets the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour on January 19.

Pokemon Go Shroomish Spotlight Hour start time

The mobile title honors a single ‘mon for an hour each Tuesday, making it a limited time affair. During those 60 minutes, fans will see a major boost in spawn rates. This will allow them to stock up on Candy, as well as getting a chance to score a Shiny variant. Shinies are the rarest type in the game, as fans of the franchise will know, and are collectibles for trainers.

Gen III’s Shroomish is getting a Spotlight Hour on January 19. The limited-time event officially kicks off 6PM and ends at 7PM, local time.

Preparation for these Spotlight Hours is key as well, because 60 minutes isn’t much time at all and you don’t want to waste it by visiting PokeStops. Stock up on Pokeballs and berries beforehand, and you’ll be good to go.

A top tip is to use a lure beforehand, as it will increase the amount of Pokemon you encounter in the wild for half an hour.

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour bonus

The Shroomish Spotlight Hour coincides with this month’s Mystery Bonus. On January 19, players can get double catch Candy during the celebration.

Players looking to evolve their Shroomish into a Breloom should take advantage of this. The reason being, they will earn double the Candy when they catch Shroomish, allowing them to evolve their favorite creature in less time.

Pokemon Go Mystery Bonus Hour screen.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
In 2021 Mystery Bonus Hour will run alongside Spotlight celebrations.

Unfortunately, Shroomish isn’t currently available as a Shiny variant in Pokemon Go, but we’re hoping that will change soon.

Just like previous years, each month will have a total of four Spotlight Hours that will run every Tuesday. Next up will be the elephant-inspired Phanpy on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

January is jam-packed with events in Pokemon Go. Shroomish’s Spotlight Hour launches on the same day as the Hoenn celebration event, which highlights Gen 3 Pokemon including Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip.