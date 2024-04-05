Overwatch 2 players demand streamers stop “stupid” no heal support challenge

Informal challenges in Overwatch 2 for content, or fun, have come at the cost of enjoyment for other players, especially when it comes to no heal challenge.

Overwatch 2, and its predecessor, has been plagued by players doing the “no heal challenge” for years now. However, the practice has seemingly come to a breaking point as players vented their frustrations about the challenge on social media.

Reddit user thoxo posted a post-game stats leaderboard from a recent match in which two players chose support heroes and neglected to do any healing.

“This stupid ‘no heal challenge’ needs to stop already,” the user said.

Community members overwhelmingly agreed with the post, saying that they are also over the challenge that has been popularized by content creators.

“Keep on reporting these idiots. If enough people do that, they’ll get their lesson,” one commenter said.

“I swear streamers are a pox on some games, I’m sure they started this. The two people watching the stream aren’t gonna care. And if they didn’t, well these people who do this are awful. Just do these in customs with like-minded people. Doing it anywhere else is active griefing,” another said.

While the challenge might be fun for creators and their viewers, it is an active annoyance on players trying to rank up or get a quick game in.

“I’ve been seeing this even in ranked games. As a support main, it’s absurd to me to simply NOT heal,” one player said.

Whether this challenge will remain popular for low-level creators looking for outrage clips from teammates, or sick battle Mercy montages, remains to be seen.