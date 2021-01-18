Amazing Overwatch x Marvel crossover skin idea turns Genji into Iron Man - Dexerto

An Instagram artist has created what could be one of the best Overwatch skin ideas to date, combining the cyborg ninja Genji with Marvel’s Iron Man and the result is incredible.

Unlike games such as Fortnite, Overwatch hasn’t gone out of its way to pursue crossovers with large companies, meaning we haven’t gotten Marvel, DC or Star Wars inspired skins in the Overwatch universe.

However, if Blizzard ever decides to change that, Genji could be an amazing candidate to get his model reworked a touch to add in that Iron Man and bosslogic shows exactly why.

His incredible crossover takes Genji’s iconic look and mashes it over Iron Man’s armor making for a perfect combination.

The helmet maintains the style of the Shimada’s, but the coloring and lighting coming from the visor is uniquely Iron Man with the red and gold matching up nicely.

Genji’s robotic body also contrasts with the Iron Man suit, with a nice “Stark Industries” logo right in the center just for good measure. Seeing Genji double jump and Swift Strike with this skin would look great, especially with all the lights illuminating from the suit in the process.

After the skin was posted to Reddit, users starting coming up with their own Marvel-Overwatch crossovers they want to see, if the two companies ever decided to work together.

“Honestly I would give Pharah a Falcon skin and Rein a Hulkbuster armor skin. Man that’d be awesome,” one wrote.

Others suggested Tracer as Black Widow, Doomfist as Thanos, Hanzo-Hawkeye and Soldier 76 with a Captain American skin.

Hopefully, by the time Overwatch 2 releases, Blizzard can find a way to work with Marvel so these skin ideas become realities. It seems like fans would really enjoy them and they’d be a good way to market both properties.

That said, with rumors swirling that the sequel is being delayed, it could give Blizzard the time they need to secure a deal and give fans what they want skin-wise.