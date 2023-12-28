Overwatch 2 streamer intentionally C9s rank game in rare move and explains why

An Overwatch 2 streamer intentionally C9ed in their Push ranked game and explained why they opted for a tie.

Overwatch 2 is a highly strategic game that requires quick thinking, fast reactions, and smart macro play. The 5v5 hero shooter developed by Blizzard pits teams against each other in a head-to-head battle for victory over the objective.

Naturally, the game has a certain sense of competitiveness, as you try to beat out the opposing team by smart ability usage and good aim. Blizzard has also acknowledged this, featuring a ranked mode that has originated from the previous game.

Article continues after ad

In ranked, players will do whatever they possibly can to win, in an attempt to rank up for fame and glory. That’s exactly why an Overwatch 2 streamer strategically C9ed their own ranked match in order to maintain their rank.

Article continues after ad

OW2 streamers insane strategy to C9 prevents ranked loss

Overwatch 2 streamer kraandopOW was playing a ranked game of the Push game mode. Push involves the two teams in a tug of war, where they need to push the robot farther on the opposing side than the enemy team.

Article continues after ad

As teams need to push the cart to the enemy team’s side, Push is often a back-and-forth between the two teams, making the game a lot about tempo.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Kraandop’s team was neck to neck with the enemy, having the same distance pushed. However, Kraan made the call to intentionally leave the cart and stop pushing. This is what’s known as a C9. They later explained why they made the call to do so.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“If we play this out, we’re going to see them on point, we’re just going to get spammed out, then they get ult and just snowball.” The streamer explained.

It’s a rare move to intentionally leave the payload, but in this case the strategy was well-executed.

Kraan realized that taking a tie would be more ideal than a loss, so they purposefully tied the game to mitigate their loss of ranked points.