Silver Mercy with 4,200 hours shocks Overwatch 2 streamer Emongg

Overwatch 2 Streamer Emongg was left speechless after watching a hardstuck Silver Mercy player with over 4,200 hours of playtime.

Emongg is a popular Overwatch 2 streamer on Twitch with almost a million followers. He uses his streams to produce content surrounding the game and educates his viewers on proper gameplay.

Although Emongg was not always an Overwatch Twitch streamer. In early 2017, when the game was first released and gained popularity, Emongg played professionally as a Flex and Tank.

Selfless Gaming is where Emongg called home during Overwatch competitive. That was until 2018, when he retired from professional play to become a content creator for the Philadelphia Fusion and then the San Francisco Shock. Now, Emongg is an independent streamer giving feedback to his viewers and others within the community.

Emongg questions Silver 2 Mercy gameplay

Emongg was left stunned during his November 27 stream after watching gameplay footage of a Mercy player who had accumulated an astonishing 4,200 hours of playtime yet remained stuck in Silver. It took less than 30 seconds for Emongg to critique the user’s gameplay following a puzzling start to the map.

“I’m sorry, but what was that start,” asked Emongg. “Like, were you trying to get to your teammate to damage boost them, but then they wouldn’t peak?”

As the clip continues, Emongg leans back in his seat and tries miserably to muffle his laughter. Meanwhile, the player continues to hop around the starting area, making no progress in healing or damage-boosting their teammates.

The player, Aheago, was in Emongg’s chat, watching him review their gameplay. However, when Emongg began laughing, the user jumped into chat to admit defeat.

“I give up,” said Aheago. “He’s laughing at me already.”

Other watchers in the chat poked fun at the gameplay, saying things like ‘oh brother, this guy stinks’ and commenting that they would ‘just give up’ if they spent that much time in one rank.