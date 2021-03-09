Overwatch teases Reinhardt ultimate buff after suggestion from OWL pro Super - Dexerto

With Overwatch’s big experimental card with balance changes designed by streamers and pros looming, the Overwatch League has teased one of the updates coming for the tank hero Reinhardt.

March is going to feature some of the wildest Overwatch content yet with the Pachimari event currently underway and some big balance updates coming in the near future.

While Overwatch balancing is mainly done by the developers, a team of streamers and pros including Fran, Space, Saebyeolbe, Soon and Jaewon will be deciding the balance in an upcoming patch. The panel to discuss these yet-to-be-revealed changes will be airing on March 14.

Amusingly, while the full list of updates isn’t known, that didn’t stop Overwatch from teasing what one of those changes will be.

In a video clip posted to Twitter, Overwatch League VP Jon Spector revealed that two-time OWL champion Matthew ‘Super’ DeLisi joined the panel to make his case for a Reinhardt buff.

“In my opinion, I think he’s in a pretty decent spot right now, but if there’s one thing I don’t like about Rein, it’s his shatter duration,” he explained. “Two and a half seconds you can barely get anything done, right? And I think we should maybe experiment with going back to three.”

Reinhardt’s Earthshatter can be an extremely impactful ultimate, knocking enemies hit with it to the floor where they can be easily eliminated. That said, making sure enemies stay down longer has been something on many tank players’ wishlist.

“For compensation, you can lower his damage,” Super added. “Because I don’t think the damage is a big problem. I think he was in a pretty state, but the thing that was lacking for him was his ult. And then you nerfed it!”

It’s going to be interesting to see if these Reinhardt changes actually make their way into the game’s Experimental card and if they end up going a step further to wind up in the actual game itself.