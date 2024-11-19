Overwatch players want Bastion’s classic ultimate to replace “boring” OW2 version

Overwatch players have been getting a kick out of enjoying the game’s original heroes, maps, and abilities with the Overwatch Classic mode and want one old ultimate to come back for good.

Overwatch Classic has given players a chance to return to the 2016 version of the game, albeit with some caveats.

Despite fan demands, OW1’s old voting system wasn’t reimplemented and some users have expressed concerns that the nostalgia will last given how unbalanced the game was at launch.

However, the return of OW Classic has given many a new appreciation for one of Overwatch’s scrapped ultimates: Bastion’s configuration tank.

In Overwatch 2, many heroes received major reworks and Bastion was no exception. Of note, the DPS hero had his tank form changed to an Artillery mode – something players say is a bit too “boring.”

“His current ult is so BORING, it makes no sense that they thought it was a good idea to replace tank form with it,” Twitch streamer Bogur wrote.

These comments were echoed by commentator AVRL, who suggested that Bastion get his tank form added back to OW2.

“Bastion on live should have tank mode back. A far more interesting, fun, and skill expressive ult. There’s nothing redeemable about artillery. It’s just an uninteresting, boring ultimate,” he said.

Tank mode allowed Bastion players to rocket jump to higher locations, secure key frags with direct shots and remain a threat as opposed to his stationary modern ultimate.

This opinion spread to Reddit where a player shared a clip of a Bastion player racking up a bunch of kills with his “insane” tank form ability.

“Ironically it works better in 5v5 and his artillery would work better in 6v6,” one remarked.

“I used to play Bastion a bit in OW1 but haven’t touched him since OW2, mainly because his ult was so fun and now it is soooo boring,” agreed another.

So far, the devs haven’t responded to fans’ pleas to have the ability return, but given Bastion’s lackluster place in the OW2 meta, it may end up doing more to help the Omnic hero and breathe some new life into the shooter.