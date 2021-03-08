Clever Overwatch trick lets Reinhardt demolish enemies on Oasis

When it comes to Overwatch’s Oasis City Center, the map can make or break your game. If you’re a Reinhardt main, though, this fun little trick can help you dominate the map.

Reinhardt has become a staple in Overwatch compositions from Quick Play to Competitive. His powerful utility mixed with his ability to zoom across the map and squash anything that gets in his way makes him both beginner friendly and a menace at the highest level.

Combine him with D.Va, the South Korean tank, and he becomes a force to reckon with. Pairing his Charge with D.Va’s ult can push the exploding MEKA into the enemy team to cause some chaos.

There’s yet another trick for Reinhardt players, though, but this one lets you take to the beautiful blue skies of Oasis in style.

Reinhardt trick on Oasis City Center

Yet another Reinhardt trick has appeared from the bowels of the Overwatch subreddit, but this time around the German crusader is bringing death from above.

Seen in the clip below, Oasis’ jump pad let Reinhardt bounce up into the sky and utilise his charge to devastating effect. Dropping behind the enemy team, he proceeds to score a quadruple kill that effectively ends the game.

How does it work?

Fancy taking to the skies as our favorite German hero? Here’s a quick overview of how to do it.

Use the Oasis jump pad to launch yourself into the sky. Use Charge to bear towards the enemy spawn and land on the arch. Wait until the enemy team passes through. Drop down behind and demolish.

The main thing to be cautious of with this trick is timing. If you don’t wait until the right moment, you may find yourself right in the middle of the enemy squad with no one there to help you.

Try to make sure that they’ve passed into the circular choke point that the archway creates to ensure maximum damage.

So next time you’re on Oasis, you’ll need to make sure you have your eye on the sky, otherwise you might get an unwelcome surprise!