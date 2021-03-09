How to get the Roadhog Pachimari skin in Overwatch - Dexerto

With the PachiMarchi Challenge event in Overwatch, Roadhog has a brand new Epic skin up for grabs. Here’s how you can easily unlock the festive cosmetic the next time you load in.

From March 9 – March 22, Blizzard is hosting the first-ever PachiMarchi Challenge event in Overwatch. While the first teaser didn’t reveal any key details, we now know exactly what’s in store for the Pachimari-themed celebration.

Similar to previous bite-sized events in the popular hero shooter, your path to claiming some new goodies couldn’t be easier. From sprays to emotes and plenty more, everyone is able to access the new content on offer.

Undeniably the biggest addition, however, is an adorable Pachimari skin for Roadhog. The intimidating Tank has been transformed into a charming Pachimari superfan. Here’s how you can grab the latest cosmetic.

How to unlock the Roadhog Pachimari skin in Overwatch

Cute. Adorable. Hog Wild. March into the #PachiMarchi Challenge NOW to unlock oh-so-squeakable rewards, including Pachimari Roadhog (Epic). Come out and play now through March 22. 🧅 🐙 : https://t.co/8FGK7rTIE5 pic.twitter.com/PexN3GEk3s — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 9, 2021

While some events keep new cosmetics in randomized loot boxes, the PachiMarchi challenge gives you a clear task in order to unlock every new item. From the Roadhog skin down to a new player icon, everything is earned in the same way.

All you need to do is win games in Overwatch for the duration of the event. Nine wins in total will net you every reward, so long as you get them all in before March 22. Below is a quick breakdown of each tier for the PachiMarchi Challenge.

Win 3 Games | Player Icon

Win 6 Games | Junkrat Emote

Win 9 Games | Epic Skin: Roadhog Pachimari

So a simple nine victories over the next 13 days and this Roadhog skin will be yours forever. These wins can be tallied up across the usual Quick Play, Competitive, and Arcade modes as well.

Roadhog’s fresh look is sure to stand out in any team fight. It’s a completely unique look for the Tank hero, inspired by the default green and white Pachimaris.

It’s too early to tell if other heroes will soon follow up and get Pachimari skins of their own, though a full collection could be a hilarious sight.