Overwatch

Overwatch announces new balance update designed by streamers & pros

Published: 16/Feb/2021 0:29

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch experimental mode
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch has announced that a huge future Experimental Mode will be designed entirely by streamers and pros who add their own unique balance changes to the game.

The announcement was first made by the Overwatch League, who revealed that come March, a panel of “experts” will be deciding the rules for a community tournament scheduled for March 27-28 played on the Experimental Card.

Since being added to the game, Overwatch’s Experimental Mode had been used to showcase future balance update over the PTR, but it has also had some more “out there” modes such as one tank per team or a revamped version of 2CP.

Jon Spector, Vice President of Overwatch esports took to Reddit to further explain what this new mode and tournament will entail.

OWL event schedule
Overwatch League
Overwatch has some cool events plans leading up to OWL Season 4.

“Just to clarify the question I’ve seen a bunch here already – we’re going to deputize a few pros and streamers to decide what balance changes they want to make on an experimental card and run this tournament on those settings,” he revealed.

Originally, some players on the site suspected that this could be a sign that some major new changes were on the way and the Experimental Mode would be used to showcase them, though that seems to not be the case.

As for whether any of the changes actually make it to the live game after the Experimental Mode, Jon Spector isn’t exactly ruling it out, but it seems like a bit of a pipe dream.

“Assuming they decide to make Genji do triple damage and double Zenyatta’s HP, it seems unlikely,” he commented.

Some streamers have already started throwing their name into the ring for helping design the Experimental Mode.

Florida Mayhem content creator Samito asked where one could “submit their resume” for the event.

Another Overwatch streamer, SVB was pleased that yet another community tournament was happening and hoped that the changes are actually legitimate instead of just being “memey sh*t.”

We’ll have to see what crazy buffs and nerfs streamers and pros end up coming up with and how serious they take this opportunity to either improve the game or make it way whackier.

Call of Duty

Aspiring COD pro accidentally exposes his Black Ops Cold War hacks on stream

Published: 16/Feb/2021 0:00

by Alan Bernal
cod black ops cold war cheater
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

A Call of Duty player exposed himself cheating in Black Ops Cold War after apparently trying to clear his name of accusations. Though this competitor was unaware that he was actually broadcasting the hacks on Twitch.

British esports commentator Alan ‘Bricey’ Brice called out the aspiring CoD pro player on Twitter with a clip that clearly had the main game running alongside a modded view that had eyes on the enemy team.

The player in question goes by ‘yyyunggg’ and quickly moved to delete their Twitter account as soon as the damning clip started to spread.

“Imagine being so weird that multiple people figure out you have walls and an aim key,” Bricey said. “You deny and try to get away with it then accidentally put them on stream…”

According to the esports commentator, yyyunggg was trying to prove his innocence by pulling up his task manager, but must have crossed the wires to the point where his stream’s sources were now picking up the modded view.

In the short clip, two figures can be seen through the walls near the ‘Target A’ icon with a green bar above them in the smaller window of BOCW. Meanwhile, the larger display shows what the stream is seeing and is a normal view of the game.

Yyyunggg has deleted all videos and clips from his Twitch channel along with the roughly one-hour February 15 livestream he recorded as the clips were being shared on Twitter.

London Royal Ravens’ Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris and Connect’s David ‘Dqvee’ Davies were beside themselves after encountering the player online.

call of duty cheater twitch streamer yyyunggg
via Signatxre Twitter
A screenshot of the streamer with players visible through walls.

“I went on theatre and he was pre-firing through everything on his stream,” Zer0 said. “He went ‘watch this I bet I get this ace’ then got an ace hahaha.”

Call of Duty has a big problem with hackers at the moment. Everything from the battle royale, Warzone, being infested with the lot, as well as pros being concerned that cheaters could seep into official matches.

In this case, the community was able to plainly sort out that the player wasn’t legit, but there are still people who want to see meaningful solutions from Treyarch or Activision to help with Call of Duty’s many cheaters.