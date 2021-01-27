 Overwatch streamer loses it after discovering how easy top 500 is on console - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch streamer loses it after discovering how easy top 500 is on console

Published: 27/Jan/2021 19:24

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch top 500 dva
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

The top levels of Overwatch is normally considered to be on PC given the amount of talent and professionals who play on the platform. While the console scene has its benefits and its own community, it turns out that achieving Top 500 on PS4 can be extremely easy.

Overwatch streamer Flats used to play on console before transitioning to PC, but that didn’t stop him from briefly returning during a January broadcast and couldn’t believe the game’s rankings.

After going through all the Top 500 players for all roles in North America and Europe he turned his attention to Asia where the results left a lot to be desired.

“I would actually be rank one,” Flats said when looking at the top tanks in the region, but nothing could have prepared him for how few people even play in Asia.

Upon pressing R2 to scroll to the beginning of Top 500, Flats discovered there wasn’t even enough players to fill the list.

“Oh my God, there’s not even enough!” he cried. “There’s not even enough of them! Oh God, why dude? No way. There’s no way. There’s no fucking way. Are the console andys still upset with me now?”

As bad as that was for tank, the Open Queue was a whole other ball game – something Flats was about to lose his mind over.

Brigitte in top 500 and bronze
Blizzard Entertainment
Turns out reaching Top 500 on console is super easy.

Open Queue was added as a way for players who didn’t want to participate in role queue still have a competitive option. Not to mention possibly speed up the queues for people looking to play DPS.

That said, Top 500 Open Queue PS4 consisted of just… five people. Literally, just five players ranked diamond or above to make up the list.

“Oh Jesus fucking Christ!” he let out a bellowing laugh. “There’s only five of them! Chat, you’re not going to believe this. There are only five people above 3K in all of Asia in Open Queue PS4! There’s no way rank one is 3243!”

As Flats even pointed out, you couldn’t even get everyone from Top 500 on the same team because there’s not enough players.

Interestingly, this also means that it would be very easy for someone to hit Top 500 in Asia to unlock those icons and sprays at the end of the season.

Hopefully, Overwatch 2 can breathe some life into the game and Asia becomes a more populated region in the future.

Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield community divided over Go “easter egg”

Published: 27/Jan/2021 21:56

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go Pokemon Sword & Shield

The Pokemon Sword & Shield community was left divided when a player claimed to have discovered a Go easter egg in the Galar region. If real, the nod to the Niantic title went unnoticed by many players for an entire year.

Despite releasing in 2019, Sword & Shield players are still finding out new things about the Gen 8 title. One Trainer surprised fans when they claimed to have found a Pokemon Go easter egg that was in plain sight all along.

If true, the Galar region location would not only be a neat nod to the wildly popular mobile game, but it also would raises some serious questions about the series’ lore. However, not everyone is convinced.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield logo over Go background.
Game Freak / Niantic
A viral post claims there is a Pokemon Go easter egg in Sword & Shield.

Pokemon Go “easter egg” in Sword & Shield sparks discussion

Many players who have long since become the Galar Champion are incredibly familiar with the wintery town of Circhester. However, sitting in the heated bath waters flowing throughout the city is supposedly a Go monument.

According to Pokemon fan ‘HumanManBoy‘s post, the mid-game location features a Pokestop statue. “I haven’t seen this anywhere online but In circhester there is a pokestop,” they wrote.

Pokestops are where Trainers go to in the mobile title to spin for items and new research. While Gen 8 players had seen the Circhester monument in passing, many had never stopped to realize that it could be a nod to Pokemon Go.

I haven’t seen this anywhere online but In circhester there is a pokestop from pokemon

“How tf I didn’t notice that?” a user exclaimed upon seeing the image. One player replied, “I was wondering why it looked so familiar.” Many others were just shocked that they had seen the monument before and never made the connection: “Oh my god! I never saw that lol”

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield players reacting to supposed Go Easter Egg.

A handful of Trainers were unconvinced. Several users argued that it’s just a Pokeball statue, and doesn’t actually look like a Pokestop. “That’s just the shape of a Pokeball,” a fan replied. Another player exclaimed, “That isn’t what a Pokestop looks like. The only similarity is that its the standard Pokeball icon.” To be fair, while the two have similarities, they also look fairly different upon closer examination.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield players doubting Go Easter Egg.

Assuming that the Circhester statue is in fact a nod to a Pokestop, it had players wondering if people in the Pokemon franchise actually play Go. It wouldn’t be too far-fetched considering past titles featured consoles in-game such as the Nintendo Switch.

While not all fans could agree on whether the monument was actually a hidden nod to the Niantic title, it still sparked an interesting discussion. Whether real or not, the community seemed thrilled with the aspect of Sword & Shield having a mobile-themed easter egg.