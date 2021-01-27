Overwatch streamer loses it after discovering how easy top 500 is on console - Dexerto

The top levels of Overwatch is normally considered to be on PC given the amount of talent and professionals who play on the platform. While the console scene has its benefits and its own community, it turns out that achieving Top 500 on PS4 can be extremely easy.

Overwatch streamer Flats used to play on console before transitioning to PC, but that didn’t stop him from briefly returning during a January broadcast and couldn’t believe the game’s rankings.

After going through all the Top 500 players for all roles in North America and Europe he turned his attention to Asia where the results left a lot to be desired.

“I would actually be rank one,” Flats said when looking at the top tanks in the region, but nothing could have prepared him for how few people even play in Asia.

Upon pressing R2 to scroll to the beginning of Top 500, Flats discovered there wasn’t even enough players to fill the list.

“Oh my God, there’s not even enough!” he cried. “There’s not even enough of them! Oh God, why dude? No way. There’s no way. There’s no fucking way. Are the console andys still upset with me now?”

As bad as that was for tank, the Open Queue was a whole other ball game – something Flats was about to lose his mind over.

Open Queue was added as a way for players who didn’t want to participate in role queue still have a competitive option. Not to mention possibly speed up the queues for people looking to play DPS.

That said, Top 500 Open Queue PS4 consisted of just… five people. Literally, just five players ranked diamond or above to make up the list.

“Oh Jesus fucking Christ!” he let out a bellowing laugh. “There’s only five of them! Chat, you’re not going to believe this. There are only five people above 3K in all of Asia in Open Queue PS4! There’s no way rank one is 3243!”

As Flats even pointed out, you couldn’t even get everyone from Top 500 on the same team because there’s not enough players.

Interestingly, this also means that it would be very easy for someone to hit Top 500 in Asia to unlock those icons and sprays at the end of the season.

Hopefully, Overwatch 2 can breathe some life into the game and Asia becomes a more populated region in the future.