 Overwatch Dad goes viral after son shares hilariously chaotic gameplay
Overwatch

Gamer Dad goes viral after son shares hilariously chaotic Overwatch gameplay

Published: 25/Jan/2021 6:47

by Brad Norton
Overwatch Dad goes viral playing Lucio
Blizzard / Twitter: biggestsonicfan

Lucio

An extremely energetic parent has gone viral on Twitter for his unique Overwatch playstyle that equates to a real workout while playing as Lucio.

An enthusiastic Dad has been shared all across Twitter for his hilarious reactions while playing Overwatch. He’s not calling enemies out, nor is he getting overly hype with his team.

Instead, this viral video is all about his chaotic movement.

While playing some Deathmatch as Lucio, this parent got all too immersed in the game. Almost every jump, strafe, and dodge was mirrored in real life. 

Just how turning your controller helps turn faster in any game, this Dad took that mantra to an all-new level, applying it to every movement in Overwatch.

As fights came into effect, he was sliding all over the place trying to evade incoming fire. Given that Lucio is one of the most mobile heroes in the game, he was consistently getting into battle and having to reposition.

These weren’t subtle movements either. He was properly moving from side to side, even pushing away from the keyboard and mouse at times. There was rarely a moment where he remained still in front of the monitor.

“My dad plays Overwatch like this,” ‘biggestsonicfan’ said on Twitter. “He jerks around, dodging and peeking around corners. He lifts his mouse a lot. He loses his breath.”

It didn’t take long for social media to explode over the heartwarming video. Hundreds of thousands of views later and gamers from all scenes have chimed in to support the Dad’s efforts. Even Lucio’s voice actor Jonny Cruze caught wind of the viral clip. “He plays Lucio. I am honored.”

There must be some method behind the madness, however. Not only did the Dad secure some kills while in this groove, but they even finished among the top. “That was fun,” he said after the match. “Top four finish!”

Unfortunately, this type of extreme playstyle comes at a cost. “This is chair four,” the son followed up on Twitter. “The carpet under him is completely ripped up, and in the video, you can see light marks on his desk where the chair has dented it. 

Entertainment

Joe Rogan reveals major reason YouTube ‘forced’ his huge Spotify switch

Published: 25/Jan/2021 4:55 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 5:02

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Joe Rogan Reveals Reason YouTube to Spotify
The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan revealed a major reason behind his move from YouTube to Spotify in a conversation with Tulsi Gabard on Episode #1599 of the Joe Rogan Experience.

Joe Rogan’s fans still have mixed feelings about his multi-million dollar move to Spotify. However, nobody can blame him for accepting such a lucrative offer. But despite their concerns and accusations, it seems like the reason behind his switch wasn’t all about the money.

In Episode #1599 of the Joe Rogan Experience with Tulsi Gabbard, they eventually started talking about censorship.

It’s an issue that Joe has been concerned about for a very long time, and apparently, it was one of the major reasons why he switched to Spotify in the first place.

Joe Rogan on internet censorship
YouTube/Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan has been concerned about censorship for a very long time.

“It’s a weird time when someone can just decide that they just don’t like you, or what you’re doing is problematic. It’s one of the reasons why I went to Spotify. It’s because they had a vested interest in me succeeding. 

“Like, instead of worrying about me being pulled from their network. It’s not that I never really worried about that with YouTube. But it’s always possible, and there were some weird shenanigans they would do with demonetizing specific episodes just randomly, and we would question it.”

“It’s a way of censoring people without censoring people. Because you say, oh, were you guys talking about that? Oh yeah, you know, we can’t put ads on that. Oh, did you guys swear? Oh yeah, we’re going to have to demonetize that.”

Joe Rogan in podcast studio
Joe Rogan, YouTube
Joe Rogan wasn’t a fan of some of YouTube’s rules and regulations.

“There was a lot of weird stuff like that. They’re great overall, but the arbitrary decisions are [often] done by people that work there. Someone has the ability to decide whether you make money off something or whether you don’t make money off something.”

“It’s not a primary concern, but it points to an issue, and the issue is someone being able to dictate what you can or can’t talk about, or someone incentivizing you to talk about something or not talk about something. I don’t want to be a part of that.”

The relevant part of the podcast happens between 112:00 and 114:00.

Interestingly, the narrative on social media has been that Spotify has been censoring the podcast. Joe has flat out denied and said they’re a “great company” and “very open-minded.” However, that didn’t stop some fans from begging him to go back to YouTube.

“Go back on Youtube, it’s easier,” one pleaded. “YouTube was more convenient,” another stated. There were also complaints about no comment section.

Sadly for fans wanting to see JRE back on YouTube, there are no signs it will be happening any time soon, especially considering the Spotify deal was for multiple years.