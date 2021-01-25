Overwatch Dad goes viral after son shares hilariously chaotic gameplay

An extremely energetic parent has gone viral on Twitter for his unique Overwatch playstyle that equates to a real workout while playing as Lucio.

An enthusiastic Dad has been shared all across Twitter for his hilarious reactions while playing Overwatch. He’s not calling enemies out, nor is he getting overly hype with his team.

Instead, this viral video is all about his chaotic movement.

While playing some Deathmatch as Lucio, this parent got all too immersed in the game. Almost every jump, strafe, and dodge was mirrored in real life.

Just how turning your controller helps turn faster in any game, this Dad took that mantra to an all-new level, applying it to every movement in Overwatch.

My dad plays Overwatch like this. He jerks around, dodging and peeking around corners. He lifts his mouse a LOT. He loses his breath… But top 4 he says 🙄 pic.twitter.com/iOaZz66Srs — SaltyFreeman (@biggestsonicfan) January 24, 2021

As fights came into effect, he was sliding all over the place trying to evade incoming fire. Given that Lucio is one of the most mobile heroes in the game, he was consistently getting into battle and having to reposition.

These weren’t subtle movements either. He was properly moving from side to side, even pushing away from the keyboard and mouse at times. There was rarely a moment where he remained still in front of the monitor.

“My dad plays Overwatch like this,” ‘biggestsonicfan’ said on Twitter. “He jerks around, dodging and peeking around corners. He lifts his mouse a lot. He loses his breath.”

It didn’t take long for social media to explode over the heartwarming video. Hundreds of thousands of views later and gamers from all scenes have chimed in to support the Dad’s efforts. Even Lucio’s voice actor Jonny Cruze caught wind of the viral clip. “He plays Lucio. I am honored.”



He says the honor is all his! And just to let you know, @EchoFlexx is his main inspiration for playing Lucio! — SaltyFreeman (@biggestsonicfan) January 25, 2021

There must be some method behind the madness, however. Not only did the Dad secure some kills while in this groove, but they even finished among the top. “That was fun,” he said after the match. “Top four finish!”

Unfortunately, this type of extreme playstyle comes at a cost. “This is chair four,” the son followed up on Twitter. “The carpet under him is completely ripped up, and in the video, you can see light marks on his desk where the chair has dented it.