Overwatch streamer goes from unranked to GM with no sound or HUD

Twitch streamer Bogur has completed one of the wildest Overwatch challenges of all time, going from unranked to GM on the hardest of hard modes: without sound, HUD or even voice chat.

Shooters such as Overwatch have many different in-game tools to assist players that are often taken for granted such as sound, health, UI, ultimate charge, and more. But what would happen if you took all those away?

That’s exactly what Twitch streamer Bogur did when he set out on a quest to rise from unranked all the way to Grand Master by strictly playing Winston, but that’s not all.

Just to make the challenge that much harder, the European streamer also decided to play on low resolution, 50% render, and 150 ping by queuing on North American servers.

Overwatch streamer completes wild unranked to GM challenge

After over 80 hours of grueling gameplay, the tank main was able to complete the incredible Overwatch challenge in its final ranked season, but it took quite a toll on him having dealt with stream snipers and disconnections along the way.

Just days prior on September 2nd, he was a mere 100 SR away from reaching his goal, but ended up losing 400 SR instead. Rather than give up, however, he dug down deep and kept grinding.

On September 6, the streamer queued into King’s Row and played his heart out on defense, keeping the enemy team from capturing the final objective.

When it came time to attack, Bogur put up some key eliminations was able to fight off a Nano Boosted Brigitte in the final moments to complete the journey.

“We f**king did it! We did it!” he exclaimed, leaping from his gaming chair to bask in his monumental achievement. “I am in f**king tears.”

Mentally, Bogur was completely drained following the challenge and revealed he would be taking a break for a few days, but it all seems to have been worth it.

With Overwatch 2 launching in just under a month, it’s anyone’s guess what the tank legend will have in store once the sequel finally releases.