Overwatch announces final competitive season & sells last Loot Box ahead of OW2

Overwatch is finally making the jump to Overwatch 2 with its final competitive season announced and Loot Boxes now no longer available for purchase.

On October 4, Overwatch will officially transform into the free-to-play Overwatch 2, giving players a whole new wave of gameplay opportunities from 5v5, new heroes, maps, reworks and more.

However, before the sequel finally launches, Blizzard is wrapping up the original’s lifespan by giving players one final ranked season. So, if you’ve never hit top 500 before or want to hit a new SR milestone, this is your last chance.

Starting next week, it’s going to be (officially) the beginning of the end for Overwatch.

Blizzard teases final Overwatch ranked season

In response to an inquiry about the next competitive season on the Blizzard forums, community manager Craig revealed that the upcoming one would be the last.

“There will be one more season starting next Thursday at 11 AM PDT. We will have more details when the season begins,” he said.

Blizzard Overwatch’s final ranked season is in the works.

It’s unclear if this season will be the same as all of the others or if there will be some special twists to make it stand out from the others.

Some players have theorized that the long-awaited Experimental patch that brought some of the OW2 changes to the first game would be finally going live after it was pulled the last time it was released.

Overwatch 2’s ranked system will be a bit different from the original game’s, featuring new sub-tiers and an “after action” report to give players more ways to improve.

Final Overwatch Loot Box sold

Elsewhere, Blizzard has also sold its last-ever Overwatch Loot Box with players no longer able to purchase them following the conclusion of Anniversary Remix Volume 3.

Players can, however, still earn Loot Boxes for leveling up, any unopened ones will be automatically opened on September 15. After that, with the release of OW2, all unopened loot boxes will be automatically opened once again upon entering the hero gallery.

The removal of Loot Boxes comes as Blizzard prepares to launch a battle pass with the second game in addition to a special in-game store to give users the chance to buy their favorite cosmetic items.

We’ll have to see what else Blizzard has in store as Overwatch transitions to its sequel form in the weeks ahead.