Valorant streamer plays Immortal ranked game while riding a horse

Streamers have played games in a variety of different ways over the years, but one Valorant streamer has taken it a step further by bringing a horse into his home and playing on the saddle.

Twitch is no stranger to streams of people playing video games via non-traditional means. From dogs speedrunning titles to streamers beating FromSoftware bosses with their minds, a lot of ground has been covered in the industry.

Now, Brazilian Valorant streamer and aspiring pro player Guigz has put forth another entry into this genre by bringing a horse into his room, hopping on, and playing a Valorant match on the beast.

Guigz started the stream by warming up his aim in a few Death Matches before revealing his bed was no longer behind him in his room. A few minutes later, he and another person walked in with a black horse in tow.

The streamer used his gaming chair as a step stool to hop onto the animal and loaded into a Valorant match while juggling his phone, keyboard, and mouse in his hands.

Guigz recorded his first kill while on the horse in the second round of the match piloting Neon and using a shotgun. The streamer shouted in excitement when he downed the enemy while the animal stared calmly out the window.

The aspiring Valorant pro eventually stepped off the animal to try to win the match after going down 10-5, but the horse would later return with a saddle on its back as he hopped back up.

The horse did move around, inspect the room, and try to back out at one point, but it remained mostly still in the room whether Guigz was riding or not.

Guigz ended up riding the horse outside while streaming to Instagram, and he showcased himself cleaning up the mess the animal made in his room near the end of his session.

Valorant players have found the clips remarkable with even professional teams using the clip of the streamer on a horse in their own content, although many of the posts have changed the gameplay footage to something more fantastical than a point-blank shotgun kill.

