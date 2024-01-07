Overwatch 2 fans call for an end to unranked to GM “smurfing” content

Overwatch 2 players have demanded an end to “unranked to GM” challenges which were popularised by content creators.

Overwatch 2 is one of the most complete and balanced competitive shooters, with a large fan base, but players can at times get frustrated as they try to win as many games as possible.

To offset this frustration, Blizzard included other fun, less serious modes to the title, like Arcade modes, and also player-created games like Widow HS.

However, for some professional players and content creators, these fun modes can get boring, so they invented their own challenges like unranked to GM.

While viewers enjoy this challenge, some see the practice as toxic, claiming that it ruins the experience for lower rank players and encourages “smurfing“.

Overwatch 2 players upset with “cringe” smurfing content

One Overwatch player complained about the unranked to GM challenge on social media.

“Can we all agree this kind of content is straight-up cringe?” they said.

They continued to say that while the content was actually quite informative for them, teaching them new skills for Heroes they had never played before, it was “cringe” watching people rage at less-skilled players while smurfing.

Other members of the Overwatch community agreed with them.

“Imagine smurfing in a diamond lobby and complaining that your tank is bad. Dude, you’re Top 500 on every role. No one forced you to be here,” one person said.

“I will respect content creators more when they pick a new hero and play in their main accounts lobby- then re-earn that rank or maintain it OR climb higher using the same account,” another agreed.

But, other fans were quick to point out that not everyone doing the challenge was toxic, even if it was still technically considered “smurfing”, with some players doing funny challenges at the same time.

“Watch Chazm for unranked to GM Ball without grapple,” one player mentioned. “Yeatle is great for unranked to GM,” another said, with others agreeing that “He is easily the most tolerable, down-to-earth streamer and he narrates his vids well.”

Blizzard has addressed the issue of smurfing in the past, and if any further changes are made, we will be sure to report on it through our dedicated Overwatch 2 page.