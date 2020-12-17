 Overwatch 2 still has “a ways to go” before it will be ready for launch, warns Jeff Kaplan - Dexerto
Overwatch

Jeff Kaplan admits Overwatch 2 still has “a ways to go” before it’s ready

Published: 17/Dec/2020 6:04

by Isaac McIntyre
Reinhard yells next to Overwatch 2 release date.
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 still has “a ways to go” before it’s ready for release, Blizzard vice-president Jeff Kaplan has admitted, but promised the game’s devs would be lifting the lid on the long-awaited sequel in early February 2021.

The entire Overwatch fanbase has been waiting with bated breath for the franchise’s sequel for some time now. Overwatch 2 was first announced all the way back at BlizzCon 2019, and since then its been near-radio silence from Blizzard about developments.

Originally, Blizzard insiders were tipping Dec. 2020 as one possible Overwatch 2 release date. That isn’t looking so likely, however, according to Kaplan.

Instead, it looks like we’re going to have to wait until “at least February” before we get more details on the sequel, “at the very latest,” Kaplan admitted in a developer update released for the new Kanezaka free-for-all deathmatch map.

“We know it’s been too long,” he said. “We know we’ve been quiet.”

“Our focus is on Overwatch 2, and we’ll be talking more about that in February, at the very latest. We’re excited about the future… [we] can’t wait to talk to you more about Overwatch 2, can’t wait to show you more with Overwatch 2.

That said, Kaplan warned players should “manage expectations” on the sequel’s development. “We still have a ways to go… but we’re working extremely hard. We want this game to be great for you, both the live game and the sequel.”

The related segment begins at 5:29 in the video below.

Obviously, Jeff’s warning is pretty disappointing for diehard Overwatch 2 fans. There was an expectation ⁠— at least a small one ⁠— that the sequel may arrive sometime in 2020, so to hear that it’s still “a ways” off is a bit of a dagger in that regard.

Kaplan’s sequel teases do line up with a leak Dexerto published all the way back in early October, however.

According to Metro, a popular Overwatch leaker, the next OWL season has been delayed behind the scenes so it can be played on Overwatch 2. If that is correct, expect a beta release during BlizzCon 2021 in February next year.

Catch up on all things Overwatch 2 news & leaks in our dedicated hub.

FIFA

How to complete Politano striker Freeze SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 17/Dec/2020 5:17

by Andrew Amos
EA SPORTS

FUT

The FIFA 21 Freeze SBCs keep coming in for Ultimate Team, and this time Napoli midfielder Matteo Politano is joining the offense as a striker. Here’s how you can pick up the Italian ⁠— for as cheap as possible.

The FIFA 21 Freeze promotion has brought its fair share of SBCs, giving players the chance to get a new high-rated player every day. The latest one in the set is for Napoli’s reliable man on the right, Matteo Politano.

He’s found himself playing up the pitch on the wing for Napoli across the 2020-21 season, but FIFA are moving him more central with a striker card.

Politano Freeze SBC in-game stats

Right off the bat, players will notice the raw +4 rating upgrade on Politano’s Freeze card. The upgrade from 81 to 85 is a pretty hefty shift. Breaking down the raw stats too, they’ve all gone to the right place if you want a new striker in your Serie A lineup.

Matteo Politano Freeze ST card stats in FIFA 21
FUTBIN
Politano’s Freeze card stats are a decent upgrade on his 81 RM base card.

With 89 Pace (+6), 88 Dribbling (+4), and 86 Shooting (+9), with the right chemistry style, he can become a menace in front of the net. His long shots are also up to a nasty 92, which combined with his 87 Shot Power makes for a fearsome out of the box shot.

Where he does lack is in his physicality though. At only 60, it’s average at best, especially considering in that is 45 Strength and 56 Jumping ⁠— two key attributes you want from a striker in the box.

Politano Freeze SBC requirements and total cost

The Politano Freeze SBC doesn’t come in cheap ⁠— it’ll set you back anywhere between 133,000 to 154,000 coins. Part of that is to do with the two challenges it’ll take you to complete it. It makes the card on the border of being too expensive for its own good ⁠— but if you want it real bad, the challenges aren’t hard.

Napoli

  • # of players from Napoli: Min 1
  • In-Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Gold Players Pack
FUTBIN
The cheapest “Napoli” solution for Politano Freeze SBC.

Serie A TIM

  • # of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack
FUTBIN
The cheapest “Serie A TIM” solution for the Politano Freeze SBC.

Politano Freeze loan SBC requirement and total cost

If you want to “try before you buy,” you can test out the Politano card by getting him on a 3-match loan. It’ll only set you back 2,500 to 3,100 coins, so it could be a meaningful investment.

  • # of players from Italy: Min 1
  • Rare Players: Min 1
  • Player Level: Min Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 40
  • # of players in the Squad: 6

You won’t have long to pick up the Politano card, with the SBC expiring on December 23. If you want that early Christmas present, get in quick.

Be sure to follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest Freeze SBCs and other FIFA 21 news, and give us a tag if you manage to pull off an insane shot with the Politano card ⁠— we’d love to see it.