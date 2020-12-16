Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch December 16 PTR update adds brand new map: patch notes

Published: 16/Dec/2020 19:52 Updated: 16/Dec/2020 20:00

by Michael Gwilliam
New Overwatch PTR map
Blizzard Entertainment

A new Overwatch patch has just gone live on the Public Test Realm on PC, adding a whole new map to the game.

Overwatch fans have been waiting for a new map for quite some time and now they’ve finally gotten their wish with the game’s second-ever stage taking place in Japan. This time in the form of Kanezaka.

Kanezaka is a Free For All Deathmatch map, so it’s not going to be coming up in your traditional game modes. However, it looks extremely fun to play.

The map, which features some nice Japanese imagery is supposed to be located right next to Hanamura. It includes a nightclub, cat cafe, sushi restaurant, and more.

Kanezaka Overwatch map
Blizzard Entertainment
The new Overwatch map is Kanezaka.

Plus, it has a variety of tight alleyways and more open locations that should accommodate players regardless of their playstyle.

While a Free For All map may not be what most fans of the series wanted, especially with the last core gamemode map being Havana way back in 2019, for those looking for a simple arcade experience, Kanezaka should suffice.

The PTR patch also includes some updates to the Replay Viewer in the form of a detached timecode, so that should make things a bit easier for observers.

As of this moment, the patch is only available on PC, but hopefully the map along with the other updates end up going live soon so everyone, including console players, can try it out soon.

Full patch notes:

NEW MAP: KANEZAKA

  • Kanezaka , nestled beside Hanamura, is our newest Free-For-All Map!
  • Fight for your life in a thrilling battlefield of alleyways, ancient stone, towering steel, and cat cafes. Shatter your enemy’s dreams in the pottery shop, deliver beatdowns in the Tora no Sumika nightclub, or rise above the competition in the tower at the center of the city.

GENERAL UPDATES

Feature Update: Replay Viewer Custom Spectator Options

  • Added Detached Timecode UI option to Replay Viewer

BUG FIXES

General

  • Fixed a bug that caused the mouse cursor to remain focused on the game client while in windowed or windowed fullscreen mode
  • Fixed a bug with the end of round screen for Deathmatch that would exclude players who left when the match ends

Heroes

Doomfist

  • Fixed a bug with the “One Punch” highlight intro that would cause it to clip into the ground on certain maps
Pokemon

Pokemon fan goes viral for accidentally naming baby after Sword & Shield

Published: 16/Dec/2020 20:51 Updated: 16/Dec/2020 20:54

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Ash Ketchum next to baby brother in Pokemon Journeys anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player went viral online after accidentally naming their baby nephew after a Legendary ‘mon. The fan had the community in stitches after sharing their ridiculous mistake.

For Pokemon’s eighth generation, players were whisked away to the Galar regio, which was largely inspired by popular locations in the UK. The 2019 release has been a major hit for Game Freak.

A fan playing the Nintendo Switch title was floored when they accidentally named their nephew after a monster in the game. Even funnier is that the family doesn’t know that the baby is named after a Nintendo character.

Screenshot of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu shocked in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Pokemon fan was shocked when their family took the joke seriously and named the baby after a ‘mon.

Pokemon fan gets nephew named after Sword & Shield

The story went viral on December 15 after being posted on the r/TIFU subreddit (Today I F**ked Up). Pokemon fan ‘Bladehuraska‘ explained that they were playing Sword & Shield around the time their sister was having a baby.

However, when the family was deciding on a name for the child, the player suggested a joke name from the RPG. “I had JUST caught Zacian with a quick ball. I jokingly suggested, “Hey Zacian is a kool name. It means sword in Japanese.” My mother and family loved it so it’s now official,” they said.

While most of the family are not aware where the name comes from, the user confessed that they plan on telling them: “Now we are getting some pokemon related gifts for the baby for christmas to reveal the truth and make it a funny joke.”

TIFU by accidentally naming my nephew after a pokemon. from tifu

The story blew up on the social media forum as fans of the Nintendo series reacted to the mishap. One user saw a bright side to the situation and wrote, “It’s not like the baby got the name Pikachu.” Another said, “If she didn’t Google the name before giving it to their kid, it is definitely her f/u.” One fan even hilariously joked, “Missed opportunity to name him Rayquaza.”

Pokemon fans react to Sword & Shield baby name story.
Reddit
The story went down well with fans.

The Sword & Shield player got sympathy from most users as it was an honest joke not meant to be taken seriously. Many also pointed out that at least the name wasn’t “Squirtle” or “Zapdos.”

Despite only releasing a year ago, the Gen 8 RPG is already on track to becoming the second-highest selling game in the franchise. Proof that Pokemon has never been more popular as it is today.