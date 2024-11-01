Bewildering Overwatch 2 bug spawns player on a different map to their team

An Overwatch 2 bug made a player spawn separately from the rest of the team on a different map during a competitive game.

Since the early days of Overwatch, it’s no secret that players have encountered various baffling in-game bugs. While many of them created absolutely hilarious scenarios, some of these bugs are also game-breaking.

One player was not so lucky as they encountered the latter during a competitive game. As shared by their teammate in a Reddit thread, the player, who was playing Zarya at the time, somehow ended up at a completely different spawn in the Busan map.

Their teammates can be seen grouped inside the Downtown spawn; meanwhile, the lone Zarya was found all the way in Sanctuary, which is a completely separate map area despite still being in Busan. “My tank just casually spawned on a different map in competitive,” the user who posted the clip explained.

Of course, this put their team at a disadvantage, considering there were only four people. However, that hasn’t stopped other players from poking fun at the situation.

“‘Bro where is our tank you’re throwing'” meanwhile the tank,” commented one user.

“Now THIS is a tank gap,” a different user added.

Another user said, “Zarya is so confused,” to which another jokingly replied, “Why did my whole team DC?”

Some players have also pointed out that this has been a recurring bug since Overwatch one and has also happened to them at one point.

Fortunately, this situation was fixed in the end. The user who shared the clip claimed that they suggested the tank eliminate themself so that they could respawn in the correct location. The good news is that this method worked, eventually letting them join the rest of the team in the match.

This isn’t the only bug that can be devastating to deal with. Previously, there was a bug that’d make Venture impossible to win against and another one that’d pit a player against their own team in the middle of a match.