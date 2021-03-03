Overwatch players baffled by terrible Play of the Game highlights - Dexerto

Overwatch’s iconic Play of the Game (PoTG) feature selects the best players from the match to honor. However, fans have noticed that it is actually starting to pick the worst plays to highlight.

Every Overwatch fan feels a jolt of excitement when they see their name pop up as the PoTG after a gruelling set of matches. Normally reserved for the flashiest play, earning the highlight is better than any in-game achievement.

However, the most recent patch has introduced a whole host of bugs to the game. With Sigma’s Ult not functioning as it should, as well as issues with Brigitte’s Shield Bash mechanic, it turns out there’s yet another bug to add to the collection.

Players have taken to Reddit as always to show off their PoTGs, but they aren’t quite the team wide wipes we’d usually expect to see.

Overwatch PoTG bug

A collection of lackluster PoTGs have appeared on the Overwatch subreddit, but have exposed a potential problem within the game’s selection algorithm.

One fan shared a clip an unfortunate Ashe play on Ilios’s Well location that sees a Coach Gun knock back go wrong. Propelling herself into the pit right in the middle of the map, they’ve written: “Either I need to go pro, or Blizzard needs to fix the selection process for POTG.”

Perhaps the most obvious example, though, comes in the form of this Widowmaker play on Temple of Anubis. In a pretty awkward turn of events, the French sniper is seen getting demolished by an oncoming Dragon Blade from the enemy Genji, and spends the rest of her PoTG dead.

Meanwhile, a simultaneous wipe by the enemy team implies that maybe one of those kills were more deserving of PoTG.

While the algorithm does have categories with which it deduces the final PoTG, it’s pretty clear these need a bit of an adjustment.

Considering the clips were posted within a day of one another, the new update may be to blame, or Blizzard simply need to reevaluate the requirements. Either way, hopefully it’s fixed soon.