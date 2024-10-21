Overwatch 2 Dorado rework comes with a major flaw the developers missed

Multiple Overwatch 2 maps were reworked as part of Season 13, but an unexpected flaw with changing Dorado may have made it worse than it was previously.

The Overwatch 2 devs have edited quite a few maps since the game’s release to add extra cover, new flank routes, and more options to make life easier for the attackers.

While map reworks have been largely praised by the community – much more so than some of the more recent hero reworks – Dorado’s changes some with a huge flaw.

Article continues after ad

Although there were some nice updates, such as an elevator on the first point for the attacking team to access high ground, some new staircases, and other changes, there was one modification that has unintended consequences.

As shared by user ‘kryyOW’ on X, the defending team can now stall and contest the payload by standing on a bridge just before the turn to capture the second point.

Article continues after ad

In a replay of their match, Kryy and her team were able to confuse their opponents by standing on the bridge, forcing the payload to stop moving.

Article continues after ad

“Blizz, I fear there’s an unexpected side effect of reworking Dorado,” she captioned the video.

The clip soon spread to Reddit where users were baffled that this problem wasn’t caught during testing.

“I’m not sure if this is intended but considering they have changed this interaction a couple of months ago where we can’t contest the Push Bot from high grounds in various maps anymore, I assume it isn’t,” one said.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Dorado’s rework comes with a huge drawback.

“I hope that’s a bug and gets patched cuz that seems ridiculous,” commented another.

“No way they fixed it in some maps and added it to others lmao,” joked someone else.

Notably, this problem used to exist in some maps like Route 66 where players standing on high ground above the payload could contest it.

Article continues after ad

It’s not clear yet if the devs have any plans to fix this in the next OW2 patch, but for now, users attacking or defending on Dorado should be mindful of this interaction and be sure to secure the high ground when the payload reaches this part of the map.