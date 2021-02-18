Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch Feb 18 update buffs Winston & Reaper, nerfs Wrecking Ball: patch notes

Published: 18/Feb/2021 19:41

by Michael Gwilliam
Blizzard Entertainment

A new Overwatch patch has hit the live servers on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch bringing in a bunch of buffs to tanks and Reaper, but a sizable nerf to Wrecking Ball.

While Reaper may be a bit of a noob-stomper at lower ranks, that didn’t stop Blizzard from seemingly increasing the lethality of the Talon DPS. While his damage has dropped, his spread has been reduced.

This means that even though he does less damage, he can hit targets from afar, making him more dangerous at a range. Combined with his healing passive, this should make him a bigger threat than he was before.

Next up, despite concerns from players, Orisa’s Fortify buff is going through and it will now be removing the headshot critical damage when the ability is active.

Blizzard Entertainment
Orisa got a big Fortify buff.

Fortify is already super strong, causing Orisa to take 40% less damage while being immune to crowd control. With this change, however, she becomes an even more durable tank.

Without the headshot multiplier, it completely removes any incentive to aim for her head while Fortify is active, meaning all shots will deal 40% less damage.

Winston also got a nice buff to his heath, and with it, he should be able to survive longer against attacks from shotguns and other weapons.

Blizzard Entertainment
Winston buffs? It’s a miracle.

Finally, Hammond is seeing his knockback reduced by 25% which should make him way less of an annoyance to deal with when he’s spinning around an objective, such as the payload.

Full patch notes:

HERO UPDATES

Orisa

Fortify

  • Prevents critical headshot damage while effect is active

Developer Comments: This will make Fortify more reliable at preventing large bursts of incoming damage and make it more consistent as a defensive ability.

Reaper

Hellfire Shotguns

  • Spread reduced from 8 to 6
  • Damage per projectile reduced from 7 to 5.5

Developer Comments: Reaper’s shotguns have a high damage potential but require close range or large targets to fully utilize. We’re smoothing this out by extending the range at which he can consistently deal damage while lowering the maximum damage of each shot.

Winston

General

  • Base Armor/Health has been redistributed from 100/400 to 150/350

Developer Comments: With this change Winston will be slightly more resilient against shotguns, beams, and weapons with a high rate of fire.

Wrecking Ball

Grappling Claw

  • Knockback strength reduced 25%

Developer Comments: For how often it can occur, Wrecking Ball’s knockback is too strong. We’re reducing the distance it moves enemy players to bring it more in line with other low cooldown knockback abilities.

BUG FIXES

General

  • Fixed a bug that caused player ragdoll models to fall through the terrain when skipping the kill camera
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Bounty Hunter game mode to collapse too early

Maps

Junkertown

  • Fixed a bug that allowed Tracer to escape map geometry in a specific location
Valorant

All Valorant skin bundles: tiers, weapons, prices

Published: 18/Feb/2021 19:25 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 19:30

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant-Skin-Hub
Riot Games, Dexerto

One of the coolest things about Valorant is the range of beautiful and expertly-crafted skins that you can equip to make your weapons stand out. Here’s a rundown of every skin in Riot Games’ FPS, as well as everything you need to know about them.

Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS games in the world. Drawing influence from games like CS:GO and Overwatch, the game and its esports scene have been an instant success.

Alongside the colorful abilities that make Valorant stand out among competitors, another aspect of the game is its skins. Riot Games have always had a knack for developing beautiful skin designs and executing them flawlessly, and Valorant is no exception.

Below you’ll find a detailed list of what skins are available in Valorant, how they are priced and how to get them. However, we need to start off slow, so let’s begin with the skin tier lists.

Skin Price tier in Valorant

Valorant-skin-tier

Just as in other Riot Games series, skins in Valorant are ranked by tier. Select tier is the lowest and therefore cheapest skin line, with Exclusive sitting at the other end of the scale. Let’s dive right into the base prices for each tier and their associated icons in the store:

  • Select Edition (SE), blue circle: 875 VP (~ $7) per individual skin, 2930 VP (~$29)/3,500 VP (~$32) per bundle.
  • Deluxe Edition (DE), green rhombus: 1275 VP (~$12) per individual skin, 5,100 (~$47) per bundle.
  • Premium Edition (PE), upside down pink triangle: 1775 VP (~$17) per individual skin, 7,100 VP (~$75) per bundle.
  • Ultra Edition (UE), yellow diamond: 2475 VP (~$25) per individual skin, 9,900 VP (~$100) per bundle.
  • Exclusive Edition (XE), upside down orange pentagon: Varies.

Each skin has its own custom animations, reload, sound effects and death animations. Some can even evolve as you level up your weapon, changing the way that the look and react.

Wait, Valorant has evolving weapon skins?

Oni-Skin-Transformation

The short answer is yes, Valorant has evolving skins, but these are only available for some weapons and skin lines. In order to start levelling up your skins you need to partake in the Battle Pass Challenges and start earning Radianite Points.

We’ve got an extensive guide on Radianite skins right here for you, so make sure you’re up to speed before you start deciding which skins to save up for.

As you level up skins they’ll start to do different things, such as include new animations, sounds and more. The higher your weapon’s level, the cooler the skin, so it’s absolutely worth the grind to be able to flex how hard you’ve worked.

OK great, so where can I buy Valorant skins?

Valorant-Store-Screenshot

Skins are available through Battle Pass missions as well as in the store, and often come as all-inclusive bundles upon release.

Individual skins rotate every 24 hours, so if you see something you like it may be worth adding it to your collection.

However, most skins never leave the store so there’s no rush. After all, Riot drop new skins semi-frequently so you never know what’s around the corner!

All Valorant skins from the highest to lowest tier

Below is all of the skins in Valorant listed from highest to lowest tier in alphabetical order. The weapons these skins are available for are beneath each picture. This handy jump to will let you switch between tiers with ease.

Jump to section

Exclusive

Singularity (Evolves)

Valorant-Singularity-Skins

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Phantom
  • Sheriff
  • Spectre
  • Melee

Ultra

Elderflame (Evolves)

Elderflame skin collection in Valorant.

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Operator
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Premium

BlastX (Evolves)

BlastX Skin Bundle Valorant

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Odin
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Melee

* The BlastX bundle costs 8,700VP (~$85), placing it somewhere in between Ultra and Premium tier.

Celestial

celestial valorant weapon skin

Available for

  • Phantom
  • Ares
  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Melee

Glitchpop (Evolves)

Glitchpop-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Bulldog
  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Melee

*  The Glitchpop bundle costs 8,700VP (~$85), placing it somewhere in between Ultra and Premium tier.

Glitchpop 2.o (Evolves)

Glitchpop 2.0 Bundle Valorant Phantom Vandal Classic Melee Operator

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Operator
  • Phanton
  • Vandal
  • Melee

*  The Glitchpop 2.0 bundle costs 8,700VP (~$85), placing it somewhere in between Ultra and Premium tier.

EGO by Onetap (Evolves)

Valorant-Ego-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Guardian
  • Stinger
  • Vandal
  • Melee

G.U.N (Evolves)

GUN-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Operator
  • Spectre
  • Melee

Ion (Evolves)

Valorant-Ion-Skins

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Operator
  • Phantom
  • Sheriff
  • Melee

Nebula

Valorant-Nebula-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Sheriff
  • Melee

Oni (Evolves)

Valorant's Oni collection.

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Shorty
  • Melee

Prime (Evolves)

Valorant Prime Bundle

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Guardian
  • Spectre
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Reaver (Evolves)

Reaver-Skin-Bundle

  • Guardian
  • Operator
  • Sheriff
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Sovereign (Evolves)

Sovereign-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Guardian
  • Marshal
  • Stinger
  • Melee

Spline (Evolves)

Valorant-Spline-Skins

  • Classic
  • Operator
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Melee

VALORANT GO! Vol. 1

VALORANT GO! Vol. 1 skin bundle

Available for:

  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Guardian
  • Ghost
  • Melee

Deluxe

Aristocrat

Aristocrat Stinger

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Bulldog
  • Sheriff
  • Stinger
  • Vandal

Avalanche

Valorant-Avalanche-Skin

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Marshal
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Vandal

Horizon

Valorant Horizon Bundle Splash

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Bucky
  • Vandal
  • Spectre
  • Bulldog

Prism

Valorant-Prism-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Ghost
  • Operator
  • Phantom
  • Stinger
  • Melee

Sakura

Sakura Vandal Valorant

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Classic
  • Sheriff
  • Stinger
  • Vandal

Wasteland

Valorant Wasteland Skins

Available for:

  • Marshal
  • Sheriff
  • Shorty
  • Spectre
  • Vandal

Winter Wunderland

Valorant Winter Wonderland Skins

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Marshal
  • Phantom
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Select

Convex

Convex-Operator-Skin

  • Bulldog
  • Judge
  • Operator
  • Sheriff
  • Spectre

Galleria

Galleria Marshal Valorant

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Guardian
  • Marshal
  • Phantom

Luxe

Valorant-Luxe-Spectre

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Operator
  • Spectre
  • Vandal

Prism II

Prism II Bundle Valorant

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Sheriff
  • Shorty
  • Stinger
  • Vandal

* The Prism II Bundle costs 2930 VP (~$29), making it a slightly cheaper Select Tier bundle.

Rush

Valorant Rush Frenzy

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Bulldog
  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Phantom

Sensation

Sensation Skins Valorant No Logo

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Stinger
  • Vandal

* The Sensation Bundle costs 2930 VP (~$29), making it a slightly cheaper Select Tier bundle.

Smite

Smite-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Phantom
  • Melee

Battlepass Skins

Battlepass skins are earned by purchasing the Battlepass and earning XP. These cannot be bought, so get them before they’re gone!

Act 1

DOT EXE

Valorant Dot Exe Ghost

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Vandal

Couture

Couture-Bulldog-Valorant

Available for:

  • Bulldog
  • Frenzy
  • Marshal
  • Stinger

Kingdom

Kingdom Bucky Valorant

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Melee

Act 2

Hivemind

Hivemind-Melee-Valorant

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Shorty
  • Spectre
  • Vandal
  • Melee

POLYfox

Polyfox-Judge-Valorant

Available for:

  • Bulldog
  • Guardian
  • Judge
  • Sheriff

Red Alert

Red-Alert-Bucky

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Operator
  • Stinger

Act 3

Electroflux

Electroflux Stinger Valorant

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Sheriff
  • Stinger

Jade

Jade-Judge-Valorant

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Phantom
  • Spectre

Ruin

Rush-Vandal-Valorant

Available for:

  • Guardian
  • Marshal
  • Shorty
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Episode 2

Act 1

Aerosol

Valorant Aerosol Bucky Battlepass Skin

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Odin
  • Operator
  • Shorty

Infinity

Infinity Spectre Battlepass Skin Valorant

Available for:

  • Bulldog
  • Classic
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Spectre

Outpost

Outpost Ghost Valorant Skin

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Melee

Contract Skins

Contract skins are a little bit different from the rest of the skins in Valorant. These are obtained by earning XP when completing every Agent’s specific contract. Therefore, the weapon you get is stylized similar to the Agent it represents, making it an awesome flex of your skills and dedication.

Agent skins are unlocked on Tier 10 of the Contract system, and require 175,000 XP. Each Agent’s are listed below in alphabetical order.

Breach’s Ragnarocker FrenzyBreach Frenzy Valorant

Brimstone’s Peacekeeper Sheriff

Brimstone Sheriff Skin Valorant

Cypher’s Hush Ghost

Cypher Ghost Skin Valorant

Jett’s Game Over Sheriff

Jett Sheriff Skin Valorant

Killjoy’s Wunderkind Shorty

Killyjoy Shorty Skin Valorant

Omen’s Soul Silencer Ghost

Omen Ghost Skin Valorant

Phoenix’s Spitfire Frenzy

Phoenix Frenzy Skin Valorant

Raze’s Pistolinha Classic

Raze Classic Valorant Skin

Reyna’s Vendetta Ghost

Reyna Ghost Skin valorant

Sage’s Final Chamber Classic

Sage Classic Skin Valorant

Skye’s Swooping Frenzy

Skye Frenzy Skin Valorant

Sova’s Protektor Sheriff

Sova Sheriff Skin Valorant

Viper’s Snakebite Shorty

Viper Shorty Skin Valorant

Yoru’s Death Wish Sheriff

Valorant Yoru Death Wish Sheriff

