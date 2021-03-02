Overwatch community rallies around blind player after stunning highlight - Dexerto

For many players the Overwatch community has become their family. After a legally blind player saved their team from defeat, the Overwatch fandom has rallied behind them.

While there are countless Overwatch highlight clips floating around the internet, there are some plays that are just built differently.

After duo plays showcasing insane “trickshots” that players can pull off by combining D.VA’s ultimate and Symmetra’s teleporter dominated the Overwatch Reddit, there’s a new player in town who’s here to snatch the glory.

There’s a catch, though. CannibalRed is legally blind.

Blind Overwatch player dominates on Roadhog

With the Redditor clarifying that: “I’m legally blind (I have some vision but it’s so bad I’m considered blind) and rely heavily on audio cues,” this play is insane.

Seen trying to take the point in Overtime on Oasis: Gardens, a mixture of beautiful hooks and an impressive ultimate combine to decimate the enemy team. The result isn’t just a win for the team, it’s a win with style.

A whole host of comments greeted the player, all supporting this amazing play. Garnering an impressive 12.7k upvotes, the Overwatch community has really rallied behind their comrade.

Players with disabilities in Overwatch

The highlight video has opened up a channel for other players with disabilities to chat about what Blizzard can do to improve the Overwatch experience for them.

CannibalRed themselves writes: “if a dev happens to see this PLEASE find a way to reach out to me. There are a few small options that could seriously help disabled people like me play this game easier without giving anyone unfair advantages.

“I know the chances are low but I’d love to give suggestions and feedback for accessibility features that could help make OW2 even more accessible to the visually and hearing impaired than OW has been.”

This comment also has 1.2 k upvotes, proving that players and fans everywhere would back any decision to help make the iconic title more available to people from every walk of life.

So while this post began as a simple Highlight play, it has, in turn, highlighted an aspect of gaming that often goes unnoticed. Fans everywhere support CannibalRed’s endeavor, and we can’t wait to see more of their plays in the future!