Overwatch player designs the perfect Winter Wonderland skin for D.Va

D.Va is most likely Overwatch’s most popular tank, and she’s got her fair share of amazing skins. One fan, however, has decided to create a hilarious skin concept just in time for Christmas.

Overwatch is renowned for being great at bringing in the festive season with a bang. The annual Winter Wonderland event gets fans from all across the globe hyped, and this year is no different.

With a host of cool new skins and challenges just waiting to be unlocked, sadly D.Va mains weren’t able to play the Korean hero due to a game-breaking bug which gave her infinite health. For a few hours the fan favorite tank didn’t get to see any winter action, and she still hasn’t gotten a Christmas skin.

So, in order to give D.Va a little bit of love, one fan has created this priceless skin concept just in time for the holidays.

Fun D.Va skin concept

Reddit user itmesuperb, has created a festive D.Va that will have fans laughing all the way to Busan.

Entitled Deer.Va, the skin sees her iconic MEKA transformed into a large deer, with the window being the animal’s tongue and two antlers sticking out of the top. The suit’s front guns have also been transformed into tiny reindeers, and the iconic pink paint has been replaced by a fawn brown.

While the MEKA design itself is adorable, it’s baby D.Va that will leave fans chuckling. Instead of her tight, streamlined bodysuit the cute little idol has been transformed into, well, a carrot. Holding a smaller version of the vegetable in one hand with a cheeky little wink, D.Va’s really feeling the Christmas spirit.

Fans react

While the artwork itself is slightly shaky and the concept is clearly more jocular than serious, the post has received 8.1k upvotes, and is attracting even more.

One fan referred to her demeched form as being “Baby C.rt,” while another referred to the idea as “hilarious and I love it”.

Another fan really took the concept and ran with it, starting a debate as to whether or not the MEKA’s nose should be red. With one respondent asking “what if the noes turns red when she’s on fire” and another commenting “it has to glow red when you defence matrix”, it’s pretty clear fans are loving this idea.

Will we see a fun D.Va skin come to Overwatch next year? Tank mains would certainly love to see the fan favorite have some sort of holiday skin, so maybe if you ask Santa enough times he’ll deliver it next year!