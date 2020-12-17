Logo
Overwatch player designs the perfect Winter Wonderland skin for D.Va

Published: 17/Dec/2020 17:52

by Lauren Bergin
D.VA Christmas Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

D.Va is most likely Overwatch’s most popular tank, and she’s got her fair share of amazing skins. One fan, however, has decided to create a hilarious skin concept just in time for Christmas. 

Overwatch is renowned for being great at bringing in the festive season with a bang. The annual Winter Wonderland event gets fans from all across the globe hyped, and this year is no different.

With a host of cool new skins and challenges just waiting to be unlocked, sadly D.Va mains weren’t able to play the Korean hero due to a game-breaking bug which gave her infinite health. For a few hours the fan favorite tank didn’t get to see any winter action, and she still hasn’t gotten a Christmas skin.

So, in order to give D.Va a little bit of love, one fan has created this priceless skin concept just in time for the holidays.

D.Va Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
The Korean idol still doesn’t have a Christmas skin.

Fun D.Va skin concept

Reddit user itmesuperb, has created a festive D.Va that will have fans laughing all the way to Busan.

Entitled Deer.Va, the skin sees her iconic MEKA transformed into a large deer, with the window being the animal’s tongue and two antlers sticking out of the top. The suit’s front guns have also been transformed into tiny reindeers, and the iconic pink paint has been replaced by a fawn brown.

While the MEKA design itself is adorable, it’s baby D.Va that will leave fans chuckling. Instead of her tight, streamlined bodysuit the cute little idol has been transformed into, well, a carrot. Holding a smaller version of the vegetable in one hand with a cheeky little wink, D.Va’s really feeling the Christmas spirit.

I made a winter skin for D.VA, If @Jeff could please add it to the game. :prayemoji: from r/Overwatch

Fans react

While the artwork itself is slightly shaky and the concept is clearly more jocular than serious, the post has received 8.1k upvotes, and is attracting even more.

One fan referred to her demeched form as being “Baby C.rt,” while another referred to the idea as “hilarious and I love it”.

Another fan really took the concept and ran with it, starting a debate as to whether or not the MEKA’s nose should be red. With one respondent asking “what if the noes turns red when she’s on fire” and another commenting “it has to glow red when you defence matrix”, it’s pretty clear fans are loving this idea.

Will we see a fun D.Va skin come to Overwatch next year? Tank mains would certainly love to see the fan favorite have some sort of holiday skin, so maybe if you ask Santa enough times he’ll deliver it next year!

Call of Duty

New Warzone helicopters removed as devs work on invisibility glitches

Published: 17/Dec/2020 17:50 Updated: 17/Dec/2020 17:51

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Warzone Warzone Season 1

Raven Software has removed the new Attack Helicopters from both Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone after a game-breaking bug was discovered that allowed players to go completely invisible, which in turn gave them the ability to take out enemies with ease.

Despite getting a brand new update on Dec 16 that, among other things, fixed bugs and glitches with the game (including the dreaded Juggernaut exploits), it seems like a brand new one cropped up less than 24 hours later and it’s pretty major, to say the least.

According to many players, a new bug in Warzone is causing certain players to become invisible if they complete certain steps. The result is that players are being killed by people who don’t appear on the map.

The bug in question had to do with the new Attack Helicopter in-game, which has now been removed entirely while Raven works on a more permanent fix. Due to the fact that this is a major, game-breaking exploit, Dexerto will not be detailing how to trigger this bug, even though it currently can’t be done due to the aforementioned removal.

It’s currently unknown how widespread this exploit was, however, it seemed to be happening to multiple streamers, including Nameless, C9 Emz, and Muddawg, who each uploaded clips of the bug to their Twitter accounts.

As one can see from the clips, there are no tricks or caveats to this bug: these players were just invisible for no reason. Nothing about the characters seemed to show up, except, of course, for the gunfire.

While the bug did make players completely invisible, it wasn’t completely impossible to tell where they were. As showcased in some of the clips, the invisible enemy would still show up on the radar when firing, like normal. Right now, that seemed to be the only solution but even then, it was unknown whether players could damage the invisible enemies.

All in all, it makes sense why Raven was so quick to remove the Attack Helicopters in-game. While you can still deduce approximately where the invisible enemies were, it was still a game-breaking bug that needed immediate attention. Here’s hoping they find an actual fix soon.