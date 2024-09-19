Overwatch 2 players shocked that the reason D.Va was broken was a bug

While D.Va has been known to be a speedy Tank hero in Overwatch 2 when using her Boosters, this supposed feature was actually a bug all along.

Blizzard’s 5v5 hero shooter received a patch on September 17 that aimed to make changes to the “nightmare” Clash mode, buff several Supports, and make needed changes to D.Va’s unstoppable meta.

Although fans knew that D.Va was getting nerfed in the Season 12 mid-patch, they had no idea it would be a bug fix to something that seemed like a feature.

Under bug fixes, it wrote, “Fixed an issue with D.Va’s Boosters movement speed stacking multiplicatively with speed boosting abilities.”

It boggled players’ minds that D.Va’s strong Boosters were that way accidentally. This meant that when this Tank hero used her Boosters on Lucio or Juno’s speed-boosting abilities, she went much faster than normal.

The response from the fan base was hilarious, as one user questioned how D.Va being able to travel wickedly fast in short periods was just a glitch.

Another post on X joked about how all the trauma they experienced “playing hitscan into dva/juno was a bug.. thank you overwatch”.

One response wondered if this had been a bug for eight years, the entirety of Overwatch and D.Va’s lifespan. The answers were uncertain, but someone assumed Blizzard didn’t do anything about it until Juno released, the only other Support with the ability to grant her team a speed buff.

With Juno skyrocketing into the meta, players will have to wait and see if this D.Va meta change alters this Support hero’s pick rate at all.

D.Va hasn’t been the only character that Blizzard has messed around with, as Moira’s mid-Season 12 patch proves that the developers have no idea how to handle her. Meanwhile, Lifeweaver is even weaker than before due to a bug.