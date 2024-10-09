Overwatch Mobile confirmed by Jason Schreier’s latest book

Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier confirmed in his third book, Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future Of Blizzard Entertainment, that Overwatch Mobile is in development.

For Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future Of Blizzard Entertainment, Schreier interviewed more than 300 current and former employees about how the company rose and fell. This includes first-hand testimonials about the mass layoffs that rocked the company and troubling lawsuits.

One of Blizzard’s most prominent games, Overwatch, suffered heavy consequences from the turmoil. On March 22, OW2 canceled the PvE mode after poor sales.

In addition, Schreier’s book revealed that plans for an Overwatch Netflix TV series were scrapped because Blizzard sued Netflix.

In saying that, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the franchise, as Schreier finally confirmed Overwatch Mobile after years of speculation.

Pixabay, Blizzard

Schrier confirmed, “Overwatch was led by Walter Kong, who oversaw the release of regular heroes and content for Overwatch 2, as well as new projects like a mobile version of the franchise.”

Kong is currently the General Manager of Overwatch for Blizzard. The book did not reveal when the game will be released, but it is in active development. We also don’t know if the mobile project will be a port or a new experience.

Overwatch isn’t the first Activision title to dive into the mobile gaming scene. In 2023, the company confirmed that Call of Duty Mobile was officially larger than the mainline series, exceeding the $3 billion mark in terms of revenue.

Activision followed up on that success by releasing Warzone Mobile in March 2024. The new battle royale title reached more than 50 million pre-registrations ahead of the official launch date.

It’s unclear if Overwatch Mobile will reach those same heights of what CoD accomplished, but the framework is there for a game like this to find success.