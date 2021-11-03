Overwatch 2 devs shut down 2023 “official” release date rumors

Activision Blizzard shocked the world with another crushing Overwatch 2 delay, sparking rumors that 2023 is the new release window. However, the dev team has since poured cold water on that burning hot theory.

Following the cancellation of BlizzCon 2021, where Blizzard claimed they were instead focusing all their energy on Overwatch’s sequel and Diablo 4, the developers have since delivered even more bad news for the communities involved.

On November 2, it was announced during an earnings call that Overwatch 2 has been delayed indefinitely, with chiefs refusing to put a new launch window on the project.

In the absence of confirmed details surrounding the new plan to launch OW2, rumors were circulating among fans that they will be waiting another two years for new content.

Advertisement

Overwatch dev responds to OW2 2023 rumors

Just a day after the news broke, though, the devs have moved to quash such gossip.

This came in response to a post from user nega5, which stated they had “lost hope” in the developers following the latest setback.

They said: “I woke up this morning with a good feeling, but all that drained when I noticed OW2 is not coming out til at least 2023 announced with that tweet from Blizzard today.”

In a post to the official Overwatch forum, one developer stated that the idea that they confirmed a 2023 release date is misinformation: “One rumor to clear up: I’m seeing a lot of folks assuming a launch date in 2023 is wrote.”

Advertisement

They added: “Without being pedantic, I want to point out that there was no release date or beta date communicated in yesterday’s earnings call. While I’m not prepared to discuss dates with you here today, I want to quash the rumor of a 2023 release date as being somehow “official.””

While that clears up the idea that the team is working towards a much later launch than previously thought, it goes no way in reassuring players that the development of Overwatch 2 could actually reach that point.

Players will have to wait and see.