Is Overwatch getting a TV show? Players demand Arcane-style Netflix series

With League of Legends’ Netflix series Arcane being a massive hit with fans, Overwatch players are hoping that Blizzard can get something similar in the works for their franchise.

Arcane has been a massive success for both Netflix and Riot Games, pushing LoL lore in a way the series hasn’t done before, in part due to the program’s unique art style.

Considering the cast of Overwatch is so colorful, imaginative, and ripe for story content, fans feel that a Netflix show is exactly what the franchise needs.

In posts on the official forums, fans made their case to Blizzard and even wondered why something like this hasn’t been made yet.

Fans want Overwatch anime series

“Overwatch has so many lush characters and you had so many opportunities after it’s success to put millions into this franchise and make it something as big as the Warcraft franchise,” player BADD wrote. “I see Riot Games’ Arcane on Netflix and it just shows what was the possibilities of giving the characters of OW true depth.”

While some defended Blizzard, remarking how LoL has been around for much longer, others agreed with the user’s sentiments.

“Personally, I’d like to think that perhaps the success of ‘Arcane’ can pave the way for future animated video game TV series (like Overwatch),” another said. “There’s a lot of quirky characters and things that would work well in an episodic format, and there’s so much that they can expand on lore-wise.”

On Reddit, users shared similar thoughts, remarking: “We have our heroes we have our lore and there is still a fan base for the game so why not expand the franchise into a tv show? I’m hoping Arcane is going to start a trend of more games coming out with TV shows but I think an Overwatch tv show is just what we need.”

Will an Overwatch TV show happen?

Even though nothing has been confirmed, back in 2020, Nick van Dyk, co-president of Activision Blizzard Studios, stated that he “developed and sold an animated series based on Blizzard’s Overwatch franchise” on his LinkedIn profile.

So far, nothing has come of it, but the fact he made such a post sparked rumblings that a Netflix series could be underway.

Additionally, former Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan hinted that the team plans on expanding the franchise into other mediums with “many years of lore planned for the Overwatch universe.”

We’ll have to see what the future holds going forward, especially with Overwatch 2 introducing a story-based PvE campaign.