Overwatch League announces 8 new skins in major season update

The Overwatch League has announced plans to return to Hawaii for its 2022 Midseason Madness tournament, as well as teasing eight new skins in the works.

Back in the 2021 season, the top Western-based OWL would travel to Hawaii for each tournament to compete against the best from the East online. That same structure will be applying to the 2022 midseason madness tournament.

According to the Overwatch League, travel restrictions to and from China were the reason for the change of plans, as teams were originally going to be competing on LAN. To compensate, the Eastern teams’ Midseason Madness qualifier start date has been pushed to June 24.

Advertisement

While this news will likely be a downer for many Overwatch League fans wanting to see the top teams in action live, the league also revealed some major skin plans for the remainder of the season.

8 new Overwatch skins teased

In addition to the Luchador Reaper Kickoff Clash skin already released, the league says that all of its tournaments will have unique skins.

That’s not all, though; as is the case with Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix event skins, these special tournament cosmetics will be getting “remixed” to celebrate the winning teams.

According to the league, the new skins are designed to honor the “two regional winners of the Kickoff Clash, two regional winners of the Summer Showdown, and a single global winner of the Midseason Madness.”

Advertisement

It’s not clear how much the skins will cost, but most OWL skins retail for 200 Tokens, which fans can either purchase with real money or earn by watching Overwatch League matches on YouTube.

Read More: Overwatch player throws PC in lake to overcome video game addiction

We’ll have to wait and see who ends up winning each tournament in the months ahead and which heroes are chosen. With plenty of new heroes coming to Overwatch 2 in future betas, there may even be a chance that the next skins are for characters we haven’t even seen yet.