Overwatch League Midseason Madness YouTube rewards: Free skins, Battle Pass Tier skips, more

Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness 2023 is about to kick off, and with a plethora of drops to keep fans engaged. So here is all you need to know about the rewards and how to get them.

Overwatch League’s 2023 iteration of the Midseason Madness is raring to go in Seoul, South Korea. And just like every recent OWL tournament, viewers are incentivized to tune in with the reward of cosmetics.

So here is all you need to know about OWL’s Midseason Madness drops, and how to get them.

Overwatch League Midseason Madness: How to get exclusive rewards

To get the drops, you will need to link your Battle.net account with your YouTube account. To do so, it is very simple. You will just need to follow the steps on the OWL site, or follow the steps below:

Sign in to your Battle.net account

Link your YouTube Account with your Battle.net account

Watch the games live with the linked account to earn the rewards

And that’s it. Certain rewards require certain amounts of view time, which we will list off below.

Overwatch League Midseason Madness: YouTube drops

Once you’ve linked your YouTube account to your Battle.net account, you can gain these rewards after watching a specific amount of hours:

5 League Tokens every hour watched

Earn 1 Overwatch 2 Battle Pass Tier Skip for every two hours watched

Custom Midseason Madness name card after two hours watched

Hammond Seonbi spray after four hours watched

OWL Ramattra home and away skins after six hours watched

Kimchi Slap spray after eight hours watched

For the first time, Battle Pass Tier Skips are being given out for free. Since the tournament is happening in mid-June, around the time of Season 4’s conclusion, the Battle Pass skips can be used for Season 5’s Battle Pass.

Blizzard the Kimchi Slap spray will be one of a few drops available for Midseason Madness.

In addition, fans can gain exclusive sprays which will only drop during the tournament. Both of which celebrate OWL taking place in South Korea for the first time with themed sprays. With Hammond being dressed as a Seonbi, and the Kimchi Slap referencing a Korean meme.

Overwatch League Midseason Madness: Live event rewards

In addition to the YouTube drops, players who decide to attend the Midseason Madness in person will also get a few rewards:

League Tokens

Chimaek spray

Pastures name card

And that is all you need to know of all the drops and rewards you can get from watching the upcoming Midseason Madness.