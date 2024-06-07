Overwatch 2 Season 11: New map Runasapi, Colosseo rework, more

Overwatch 2’s Season 11 is almost upon us and it’s bringing a lot of changes and additions, from a new Push map in Runasapi, Colosseo’s rework, and more.

We’re several weeks away from Season 11 and we already know quite a lot about what’s coming, with the devs revealing tons of information about what’s arriving around the corner.

So as we gear up for Season 11, here is everything we know about what’s coming.

Overwatch 2 Season 11: When does it start?

Overwatch 2 Season 11 will start in late June, either on June 18 or 25, according to the Battle Pass timer.

Generally, Overwatch 2 seasons drop on a Tuesday, and if we are to go off the current Battle Pass timer, it would be June 18. However, there have been occasions where the start date is a week after the Battle Pass’ timer.

So, we will have to wait until Blizzard gives us an official date and time, but it’s most likely going to arrive in late June.

Overwatch 2 Season 11: New Push map Runasapi

Revealed in Season 10’s Developer Update, Runasapi will be the first Push map to be released after the game mode’s arrival in Overwatch 2 back in 2022.

Not many details of the map were revealed in the dev update, other than its name, its location in Peru, and that it will explore Illari’s home and her people.

Blizzard

Other than that, we don’t know what the layout of the map will look like, but since it’s a Push map, expect it to be quite long with mirroring sides and two spawns on each half.

Since the Xbox Showcase is also nearly here, there’s a good chance Blizzard will be revealing some new Overwatch content as they did last year — so be on the lookout for more looks into Runasapi there.

Overwatch 2 Season 11: Colosseo rework

As revealed in a Developer Update, the Push map Colosseo will be getting some adjustments and reworks.

As Director of Overwatch 2, Aaron Keller told Dexerto, “There are a few places [on Colosseo] that have some pain points.”

The first place he points out is the mid-point of the map where the bot is, which is seeing its side glass removed to give players more freedom of movement as they felt the current way makes fights too long-ranged.

Blizzard Colosseo’s bridge will be getting some changes in Season 11

Additionally, the bridge where players could easily stall pushes is getting some changes where “there’s more space for the attacks and defenders to move”, with additional mega-health packs in the area.

The devs have yet to give a proper look into the changes, but with Season 11 coming closer, all details will be known very soon.

Overwatch 2 Season 11: Is Clash mode arriving?

With Clash’s limited-time trial in Season 10’s arrival, you may be wondering if Season 11 will be seeing the mode officially arrive.

It has not been confirmed if Clash is arriving in Season 11, with the devs saying it would be going live “later into the year”. Perhaps, with a new map and Colosseo rework, the devs may feel like it’s too much to release this season.

However, we will update you here if we get any news about Clash’s potential release in Season 11.