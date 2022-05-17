New Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol 2 skins revealed as OW2 beta ends

The first Overwatch 2 beta has come to an end and in its place, Blizzard has revealed the next set of ‘Anniversary Remix’ skins with Volume 2 of its newest event.

Blizzard is doing things a bit differently this year. With work underway on Overwatch 2, the team has opted to implement a series of mini Anniversary events instead of the standard Archives, Summer Games and Halloween events.

Interestingly, Volume 2 is releasing just as the first Overwatch 2 beta period wraps up, but fear not, as there will be plenty of other betas in the future featuring new heroes, maps, modes and more.

Like its first installment, Anniversary Remix Volume 2 is bringing back multiple special event skins in the form of Dr. Ziegler Mercy, Mardi Gras Ashe, and Maestro Sigma. These can be earned by winning 27 games each week.

New Overwatch “remix” skins revealed

The other skins are “remixed” versions of existing event skins with Dark Wolf Hanzo, Hydra Symmetra, Neon Cat Sombra, Night Owl Ana, Noxious Roadhog and Poison Dart Lucio.

Unlike the first Remix event, these skins seem to be quite more than just “white” changes, so players should be content with earning and unlocking them.

Anniversary Remix Volume 2 begins on May 17 and will wrap up on June 7 so you will have plenty of time to unlock all the new skins and hopefully use them by the time the next Overwatch 2 beta goes live.